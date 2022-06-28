ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

The 20 Best Mac Apps That Will Improve Your Apple Experience

By Achim Runnebaum
SlashGear
SlashGear
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

macOS comes prebuilt for efficient daily use,...

www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

8 Types of Android Apps You Should Delete From Your Phone

There aren't many things as convenient as downloading apps on your phone. No matter your needs, there's probably an app available for it on the Google Play Store. However, this convenience is also the very thing that can end up making your phone slow and laggy. Over the years, your...
CELL PHONES
itechpost.com

Android Users Beware: These Google Play Store Apps Spread Malware

Android users beware of these Google Play Store apps, even if they have more than a million downloads, as they spread malware. We have listed below some of the harmful apps found on the official app marketplace of Android, thanks to the recent discovery by cybersecurity researchers. Android Google Play...
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Google is notifying Android users targeted by Hermit government-grade spyware

Hermit is a commercial spyware known to be used by governments, with victims in Kazakhstan and Italy, according to Lookout and Google. Lookout says it’s also seen the spyware deployed in northern Syria. The spyware uses various modules, which it downloads from its command and control servers as they are needed, to collect call logs, record ambient audio, redirect phone calls and collect photos, messages, emails and the device’s precise location from a victim’s device. Lookout said in its analysis that Hermit, which works on all Android versions, also tries to root an infected Android device, granting the spyware even deeper access to the victim’s data.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mac Apps#Productivity
The Guardian

Apple and Android phones hacked by Italian spyware, says Google

An Italian company’s hacking tools were used to spy on Apple and Android smartphones in Italy and Kazakhstan, Alphabet Inc’s Google said in a new report. Milan-based RCS Lab, whose website claims European law enforcement agencies as clients, developed tools to spy on private messages and contacts of the targeted devices, the report said.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Android Authority

Google Password Manager can now be used on your phone's home screen, here's how

This will help make your Android device more secure. Having a password manager on your Android phone or tablet is essential, as you likely have many sites and services that require a login and password to access. There is a built-in Google Password Manager that can help create strong unique passwords for each of your services, but it until recently it was hard to access on your Android device. Not anymore. You can now place the password manager right on your home screen.
CELL PHONES
TechSpot

Security researchers detail Hermit spyware on Android and iOS

In brief: Governments around the world increasingly deploy mobile spyware in response to civil strife. Reports from Google and Lookout Threat Lab describe multiple spyware campaigns undertaken through Italian company RCS Labs. In some cases, ISPs helped distribute its "Hermit" spyware, which the company can sideload onto iPhones. A report...
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

The Instagram App Is Finally Adding An Account Deletion Feature - Here's How To Use It

The Instagram app on iOS is finally adding a feature that lets users delete their accounts using an iPhone. Until now, users had to rely on the desktop client or open Instagram in a mobile browser in order to permanently erase their accounts. The move comes in the wake of a broader Apple App Store policy change that came into effect on June 30, ordering developers to offer an account deletion system in their apps if the apps allow users to create accounts (via Apple).
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Google is making its password manager easier to use across all platforms

Is updating its to make it easier to use and more consistent across platforms. The tool could also help users make their accounts more secure following the upgrades. For one thing, Google is making the password management experience the same in Chrome and Android settings. It will automatically group together passwords for the same sites and apps.
INTERNET
Android Police

The top 7 things we want to see in Android 14

Although Android 13’s final release is just around the corner, Google developers are never sleeping. It’s safe to assume that there are already a roadmap and plans for the subsequent big release, Android 14. While we now know what Android 13 will and will not support, we can already assemble a wishlist of features that sadly haven’t made it into the most recent version of Android. Hence, here are seven features that we want to see in Android 14.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

You can finally update to Windows 11 without a Microsoft account

When Windows 11 launched, the Home version of the update required users to have created or logged in with a Microsoft account in order to finish the installation, but utility software Rufus can finally remove this need for all users. It's been a frustrating decision from Microsoft, as there's really...
SOFTWARE
SlashGear

Nothing Phone Price Leaked By Amazon

Amazon may have accidentally given everyone a huge clue about the pricing of the upcoming Nothing Phone (1). The phone is set to launch in mid-July, but firm details have been hard to come by until recently. Nothing Phone (1) is the brainchild of OnePlus founder Carl Pei — a man who has previously been involved with the design and marketing of a number of reasonably priced "flagship killer" phones.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

SlashGear

51K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy