Dallas, TX

Early look at 4th of July weekend forecast in North Texas

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 2 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — Fourth of July weekend is knocking at the door and you’re probably working to solidify your plans for the big weekend to celebrate Independence Day.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth has released a five-day forecast for the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and the Waco/Temple/Killeen area as well for the 4th of July weekend. Temps in DFW look to range in the mid to high 90s while the Waco/Temple/Killeen area will range from the low 90s into the mid/high 90s.

“Temperatures will be around to slightly above seasonal normals late this week into the 4th of July weekend. Highs in the 90s with lows mainly in the 70s can be expected,” the center said. Daily rain and thunderstorm chances will increase across North Texas during the weekend with the best chances expected across East Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jUE5r_0gOUaqar00
NWS FORT WORTH
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

