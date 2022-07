A verbal argument may have led to the shooting of two men in the parking lot of a bar in Spring Hill. Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Public Relations Manager Denise Moloney said that around 1:30 a.m. on June 28, emergency operators received several calls reporting that numerous gunshots had been fired in the parking lot of the Sunset Lounge, 5431 Spring Hill Drive in Spring Hill, and that at least one person had been shot.

