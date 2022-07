CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia law enforcement are continuing their search for a missing Carroll County teenager Kaylee Jones and are hoping someone out there can help. It's been over two weeks since Daniel and Brenda Jones said goodnight to their daughter on June 14 at their home on the 700 block of Whooping Creek Church Road in Carrollton. The next morning, she was gone.

CARROLL COUNTY, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO