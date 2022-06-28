ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Sabrena Renea Hector

By Staff Report
ocala-news.com
 2 days ago

On Saturday, June 18, 2022, Sabrena Renea Hector went on to be with the Lord. No more pain or suffering and she now has eternal peace with our Lord Jesus. She was born in Ocala, Florida, on February 20, 1964 to William Taft Hector, Jr., and Rosa Lee Hector....

www.ocala-news.com

ocala-news.com

Robert Miller

Robert (Bob) Miller, 73, of Ocala Florida, and formerly of Streator Illinois passed away June 8th. Bob passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Cremation Rites have been accorded and Services will be at a later date. Bob was born in Streator, Illinois, on February 18th, 1949 to Raymond...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Carl Stroud

Carl Stroud, 83, of Ocala passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Estelle’s Hospice House in Ocala. Carl Stroud was a native of Clay County, North Carolina and has lived in this area for several years. He was a retired truck driver. In his free time he enjoyed gardening and RC airplanes.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Willie Terry Jr.

Willie Terry, Jr. “Bates” went home to be with the Father on June 13, 2022. He was born on November 7, 1963, to the late Willie and Ella M. Terry, Sr. in Ocala, Florida. He was converted at an early age and joined Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Salvation Army in Ocala welcomes two new leaders

The Salvation Army in Ocala recently welcomed two new leaders: Majors Phillip Irish and Lynn Irish. Phillip and Lynn assumed their positions with the organization on Sunday, June 26. According to a press release from The Salvation Army, they have quickly settled into their new surroundings and are looking forward to getting to know the community.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ector Joseph DePizzol

Ector Joseph DePizzol “Joe”, 72, passed away June 21, 2022. He was born September 28, 1949 in Greensburg, PA to Ector and Ann DePizzol. Joe was a carpenter for many years and moved to Ocala from PA in 1985. He is preceded in death by his daugher, Jessica...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Albert Terry Jackson

Albert Terry Jackson, 85, of Ocala, Florida, and longtime resident of Middletown, Connecticut, passed away on June 14, 2022. Terry was a dedicated and accomplished coach, and a loving husband, father, and son. Terry earned his BA and M.Ed from Springfield College in 1960 and 1961 respectively. He was named...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Lorraine Stiefvater Millan

Lorraine Stiefvater Millan, age 74, a resident of Ocala, Florida, died on June 9, 2022, following a short battle with lung cancer. She was born on August 16, 1947, in New York City, New York, to the late John Stiefvater, Jr. and the late Billie (Hawley) Stiefvater. Lorraine lived where life took her whether that was in Long Island, NY; Nuremberg, Germany; Fairfax, Virginia; or her final destination in Ocala, Florida, where Lorraine and the love of her life and best friend, the late David Millan called home. From the moment they met until David’s death in 2003, they spent time boating (Catchin ‘L’ or Catching ‘L’ Again), eating blue crabs, or celebrating milestones between their blended families.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Patriotic Snowy Egret In Dunnellon

This patriotic snowy egret was celebrating on a dock in Dunnellon. Thanks to Joni DeSmet for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
DUNNELLON, FL
ocala-news.com

City of Ocala seeking community’s input to name new library

The Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place is currently scheduled to open this fall, and the City of Ocala is seeking the community’s help in naming the new public library that will be located within the community center. On Thursday, June 30 at 5:30 p.m., Marion County...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Public Schools to host hometown hiring event

Marion County Public Schools will be hosting a hometown hiring event at three school locations on Tuesday, July 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. During the three-hour event, MCPS will be looking to hire teachers, support staff, team members for the Marion Afterschool Program, and team members for the transportation, custodial, and food service departments.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident says Ocala/Marion County needs more family-friendly activities

I really would like to see more activities for families and children. The water park was taken away, and it would be nice to have it, especially with the heat in Ocala. Activities like an ice skating rink, miniature golf, and music festivals would keep people active and it would also be good for the kids.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

MCFR Chaplain receives Volunteer of the Year Award

A Marion County Fire Rescue Chaplain was recently recognized with the Northeast Florida Chapter’s Disaster Cycle Services Volunteer of the Year Award. The award was presented to Joseph LaCognata in recognition of his service in support of the American Red Cross mission. Since 2017, LaCognata has served on the...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

MCSO deputy recognized for going ‘above and beyond’ to help resident

A local resident recently reached out to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office to recognize a deputy who went above and beyond to help him. On Friday, June 17, the male resident was exploring in the Ocala National Forest, near the Pinecastle Bombing Range. When he went to leave the area, his vehicle became stuck on a sugar sand road.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala FPRA speakers to share tips on research, creating successful videos

The Ocala Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association will hold its monthly professional development meeting on Thursday, July 14 at the College of Central Florida in Ocala. The meeting, which will be held at the college’s Klein Conference Center located at 3001 SW College Road from noon to 1...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Police Department reminding motorcyclists to ride S.M.A.R.T.

Due to a rise in motorcycle crashes throughout the city, the Ocala Police Department is offering safety tips for motorcyclists and drivers. This year, over 40 motorcycle crashes have occurred in Ocala, and four of those motorcyclists lost their lives. The police department is reminding all motorcyclists to ride S.M.A.R.T.:
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man jailed after being accused of biting, punching male victim

A 41-year-old Ocala man was arrested after being accused of attacking a male victim and firing a single gunshot. On Monday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal responded to a residence on SE 71st Avenue Road in Belleview in reference to a fight that had occurred outside of the home. Upon arrival, the corporal observed a man, later identified as Christopher Lee Sapp, who was being held on the ground.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man jailed after being accused of climbing on top of female victim and choking her

A 21-year-old Ocala man was arrested after a female victim accused him of climbing on top of her and choking her with both hands. On Wednesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal responded to a local residence in reference to a verbal altercation. Upon arrival, the corporal made contact with the female victim and a man who was identified as William Trevor Jurgens.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Commercial bus engulfed in flames on Interstate 75 in Marion County

Marion County firefighters rushed to the scene after a commercial bus became engulfed in flames on Interstate 75 in Marion County on Wednesday evening. According to a social media post from Marion County Fire Rescue, units were dispatched to mile marker 341 on I-75 at approximately 10:45 p.m. Crew members...
MARION COUNTY, FL

