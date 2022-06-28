ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Is YOUR town making you look old? Parts of the UK where residents are most at risk of skin ageing due to UV exposure have been revealed

By Abi Turner For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

It is well known that the sun is responsible for the vast majority of visible ageing, with UV rays accounting for 80 per cent of skin ageing, including wrinkles.

Now research by the Clarins Beauty Daily team has found the top 10 UK cities and towns where residents are most at risk of skin ageing due to UV exposure.

The findings are based on the number of sunshine hours per UK cities, with Chichester named the sunniest of all, with a total of 1,919 hours (80 days) on average a year, according to Met Office data.

Long-term UV exposure can also lead to pigmentation, reduced skin elasticity and a degradation of skin texture, including yellowing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47hMbQ_0gOUZW5y00
Clarins Beauty Daily team have revealed the top 10 UK cities and towns where residents are most at risk of skin ageing due to UV exposure

Residents in Derry, Northern Ireland, were the least at risk of sun damage, experiencing the lowest hours of sunlight per year among all UK cities at 1,222 hours (51 days).

Glasgow residents have little cause for concern, with a total of 1,234 hours of sunlight on average a year.

But Chichester, other coastal cities in the UK also had high annual average hours of sunshine.

Brighton and Hove came in second place with a total of 1,892 hours, Southend-on-Sea came in third place with 1,884 hours, and Portsmouth followed at 1,772 hours.

Residents in these places are even more at risk of skin damage than other cities in the UK, without proper skincare.

When looking at the 20 most-populated cities in the UK, Southampton was first among them, with a total of 1,706 hours of sunshine a year.

London ranked sixth for UV among the most-populated cities, with a total of 1,559 hours of sunshine, or 65 days a year.

With a total of 1,670 hours (70 days), the South East had the highest average hours of sunshine per year out of all regions in the UK, meaning that residents living here are at the highest risk of UV exposure day-to-day.

This is in comparison to northern Scotland was the lowest with 1,104 hours per year or 46 days.

UV risk is usually at its highest between 10am and 4pm, as well as during the spring and summer months.

Although the sun is not as intense on overcast days, UV rays can penetrate through the clouds, so it's essential to use SPF throughout the year.

There are two types of UV light that cause skin damage from the sun:

These are ultraviolet A (UVA) rays have a longer wavelength known to cause ageing, whilst ultraviolet B (UVB) rays have a shorter wavelength which can burn the skin without SPF use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39kZt4_0gOUZW5y00
The findings are based on the number of sunshine hours per UK cities, with Chichester (pictured) named the sunniest of all, with a total of 1,919 hours (80 days) on average a year, according to Met Office data.

Dr Paul Banwell, founder and previous head of The Melanoma and Skin Cancer Unit (MASCU) in East Grinstead, one of the largest skin cancer units in the UK says: ‘Everyone should incorporate a high factor SPF into their daily skincare routine.

'This will not only protect against the sun’s UVA rays which can cause premature aging and skin cancer, but also protect against UVB rays which can cause melasma and premature skin ageing.’

The first signs of ageing that are noticeable on the skin's surface start around the age of 25.

This is accelerated if you've been exposed to sunlight, and it begins with fine lines and a loss of moisture and progresses over time. Skin ageing is sped up by exposure to the sun in the summer.

Dr Paul Banwell says: 'The most important reason for protection and prevention of sun damage is to reduce the risk of skin cancer including pre-cancers called actinic keratosis, basal cell cancers and the potentially deadly melanoma.'

He says that wearing SPF is the only safe way to get a tan. NHS guidelines recommend that when buying a sunscreen you should always look for a SPF of at least 30 to protect against UVB, and at least 4-star UVA protection.

Aesthetic doctor, Dr Galyna Selezneva : 'Not wearing sunscreen will leave the skin exposed to the sun's UVA and UVB rays.

'Ultraviolet radiation causes DNA changes to the skin that can lead to premature ageing.

'Sun damage can destroy collagen and elastin in your skin too.

'Collagen and elastin degradation in the deeper skin layers can result in premature signs of skin ageing, such as wrinkles and fine lines, because your skin loses its elasticity and firmness.

'We need to be wearing an SPF of at least 50 on the face and once you’ve applied your broad-spectrum SPF you should reapply it every two hours.’

Overexposure to UV rays can lead to the development of wrinkles, texture, hyperpigmentation, broken capillaries, red blotches, brown spots and even lack of firmness in the skin.

In a 2017 Statista survey, 31% of men in the UK said they don’t wear sunscreen during the summer, even if they’re on a sunny holiday, compared to only 15% of women.

In addition, a 2021 survey revealed that 37% of the male respondents reported that they never apply sunscreen when outside of their home. 31% said they use it some of the time and only 11% said that they always use it.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Now even the Queen is feeling the pinch: The Royal Family is back on duty... but palace income has taken an £14m hit after Covid pandemic while expenditure has risen by 17 per cent

The Queen will continue to tighten her belt as a post-pandemic credit crunch bites even at Buckingham Palace. Sir Michael Stevens, the monarch’s Keeper of the Privy Purse, said yesterday that while her annual review reflected ‘something of a return to normality’ for the royal household – with travel, investitures and garden parties starting up again – it also continued to be a ‘challenging’ time for the monarchy.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aging Skin#Skin Pigmentation#Skin Types#Light Skin#Uva#Uk#Beauty Daily#Met Office
The Independent

15 best mascaras for sensitive eyes that lengthen lashes without irritation

Mascara is an essential make-up buy, whether you like a natural look or a bolder statement eye. This classic beauty product adds volume, definition and length by gripping, separating and lifting eyelashes.But shopping for mascara can be tricky if you struggle with sensitive eyes, whether that’s because of hay fever, hormonal changes or being particularly prone to irritation. Symptoms of easily irritated eyes include redness, itching, stinging, streaming and general soreness.It’s safe to say all the above may be exacerbated by make-up products, which is why we’re here to help. From fragrance-free formulas and soothing ingredients to a weightless finish...
SKIN CARE
Daily Mail

Three men died within three months of each other 'after taking designer opioid N-pyrrolidino etonitazene which is 1,000 times more powerful than morphine and is sold on dark web'

Three young men have died within three months of each other after taking a new designer drug sweeping the dark web which is 1,000 times more powerful than morphine. Students Dylan Byfield-Levell, 20, Jakob Wozniak, 19, and entrepreneur Miles Davis, 27, died after taking the opioid N-pyrrolidino etonitazene in Birmingham.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Listen to the heartbreaking triple-0 call of desperate parents as their teenage daughter lay dying while waiting 30 minutes for an ambulance: 'She's turning blue'

Harrowing audio has been released of a distressed mother's frantic calls to triple-0 as her teenage daughter took her final breaths while waiting for an ambulance. Bernard and Corine Anseline's 14-year-old daughter Lydia suffered a severe asthma attack on April 13 at their home in Pakenham, Victoria. They waited 30...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Scotland
Daily Mail

Refugee family of nine who escaped war-torn Ukraine for Britain are EVICTED by their hosts who live next door after just one month and without being given a reason - as they start a Crowdfunder for rent

A Ukrainian family-of-nine who escaped their war-torn home to Britain are now facing eviction. Maxim, 36, and wife Olga Hyryk fled from Kyiv with their children and elderly parents just last month. They were given sanctuary in a two bedroom bungalow in Fareham, Hants, which was next door to their...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Incredible pictures show heavily protected 50-year-old elephant with giant tusks each weighing 100lb covering itself with dust to cool off in the sun in Kenya

An enormous 50-year-old elephant was pictured enjoying its twilight years as he peacefully roamed around the African wilderness, while a Maasai Warrior was also seen keeping the gentle giant under continuous supervision to deter poachers from his 100lbs tusks. The ageing elephant was photographed dusting himself off to cool down...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Prince Charles had 'very emotional' first meeting with granddaughter Lilibet and a reunion with Archie during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit to the UK for the Jubilee celebrations

The Prince of Wales had a 'very emotional' first meeting with his granddaughter Lili and a special reunion with grandson Archie during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's trip to the UK, a royal source has said. Heir to throne Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall were 'absolutely thrilled' to...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Mother-of-one says she was made to feel like a 'criminal' as overzealous council official threatens to fine her £150 for leaving a cardboard box BEHIND her recycling bin

A mother said she was made to feel 'like a criminal' after she was threatened with a fine for putting rubbish by her drive. Leah Spicer, of Christchurch, pleaded with an enforcement officer not to hand her a £150 punishment for leaving her bin and a piece of cardboard on the pavement in front of her house.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Top Aussie model once named the 'third most handsome man alive' breaks his silence over his shocking Chemist Warehouse scam - but is he sorry?

A fashion model dubbed South Sudan's third most handsome man alive has broken his silence after admitting to stealing credit card information to go on spending sprees at Chemist Warehouse stores across Sydney. Anei Dut, 27, who has strutted the catwalk for some of the globe's hottest designers including Camilla...
WORLD
Daily Mail

'Struggling' mother-of-two praises kind-hearted stranger who stepped in to pay for her weekly shop when she ran out of money at Aldi and asked the cashier to stop scanning her groceries

A 'struggling' mother-of-two has revealed how she had her groceries bought by a kind-hearted stranger after running out of money at Aldi. Francesca Jay, from Stockport, Greater Manchester, only had £50 on hand for her weekly shop and was forced to ask the cashier to stop scanning when the total price of her shopping basket continued to rise.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Parish council leader, 78, who reduced cake shop owner to tears when he terrified her with 'Gandalf' staff over sandwich board he said blocked High Street floral display faces massive bill after losing High Court libel battle

A parish council leader who reduced a cake shop owner to tears when he terrified her with a 'Gandalf' staff when confronting her over a sandwich board blocking a floral display has lost a libel battle. Rodney Goldsmith, the chairman of the parish council of Steyning, now faces a massive...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Bill Gates buys 17th century palazzo near Rome's storied Spanish Steps for $170 million to convert into the city's first six-star hotel - in partnership with Saudi prince who is ALSO backing Elon Musk's Twitter takeover

Bill Gates is purchasing a palazzo in Rome to convert into a lavish six-star hotel through Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts - which he co-owns with a Saudi prince. Four Seasons has put down a $21 million down payment toward the $170 million purchase price of the Palazzo Marini, a sprawling 17th-century complex just steps away from the Trevi Fountain, the Daily Beast reported, citing documents viewed at Rome's City Hall.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

451K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy