Mercer County, WV

Two arrested after sexually abusing child and grooming her to become a surrogate mother

By Tyler Barker
 2 days ago
MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A mother and stepfather are in jail, facing charges after trying to use a minor child as a surrogate mother and sexually abusing her.

According to Mercer County Sheriff’s detectives, on February 17, 2022, an investigation was launched into the sexual exploitation and abuse of a 12-year-old child. Amber Phillips and her husband allegedly sexually abused a 12-year-old child.

The plan was to have the child become a surrogate mother when she came of age, according to Amber Phillips.

Eric Phillips was arrested and is currently awaiting indictment for the use of obscene matters with intent to seduce a minor, soliciting a minor via computer, and sexual abuse by a parent.

Amber Phillips is charged with a parent allowing sexual abuse to be inflicted upon a child.

Beckley, WV
