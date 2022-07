PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - As many prepare to celebrate and have fun this 4th of July weekend, officials want to remind everyone to stay safe. “Nationally, around 20,000 fires happen around the 4th of July with 11,000 injuries, most of them fireworks-related,” said Captain Blaine Dohman with Clark-Cowlitz Fire & Rescue. “Try not to be a part of the 20,000 fires or 11,000 injuries and help out your local emergency responders. Celebrate safely and have a good time, but try to keep it safe.”

