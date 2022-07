LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Emergency crews are on the scene after a tree fell on a home in south Lincoln. A reporter on the scene from news partner 1011 Now heard officials telling bystanders one person was killed when a tree fell on the home near 27th and Manse Avenue. It is unclear how the tree fell. However, initial dispatch reports indicated it caused the home’s chimney to collapse into the home.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 12 HOURS AGO