Collier County, FL

For the Love of Cats

By Hayley Lemery
eaglenews.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA local nonprofit organization, For the Love of Cats, is going into its second year of partnership with FGCU to offer scholarships to undergraduate biology students interested in veterinarian medicine. Last year, one scholarship was awarded. Due to donations from local businesses and expanded funding, For The Love of...

eaglenews.org

WESH

New TikTok trend leaves giant holes on Florida beaches

There’s a new social media trend that’s creating a big problem on Southwest Florida beaches. People are digging giant holes on the beach and leaving before they fill them in. While there’s nothing wrong with actually digging the hole, leaving it wide open is dangerous to humans and...
SANIBEL, FL
naplesillustrated.com

Here Comes the Fun!

You can’t help but smile when you spot a Moke (starting at $21,975); tootle around town in this classic street-legal, low-speed, and carbon-free vehicle—available in custom colors and designs. Moke America Naples, Naples. It’s on the Bag. Annie Handbags offer a variety of straw bags ($195) with...
NAPLES, FL
peapix.com

Burrowing owlet posing in Cape Coral, Florida

Oh snap! It's National Camera Day. It's National Camera Day. Get the picture?. Here on the green grass of Cape Coral, Florida, this owl looks ready for his closeup, and ready for National Camera Day. June 29 commemorates photographs, the camera, and their invention. The history of the camera goes all the way back to the ancient Greeks and Chinese, who used pinhole cameras (camera obscuras), similar to what you might use to view a solar eclipse. The camera obscura could project an image but didn’t leave a lasting one.In the 1800s, several inventors made advances toward producing an image on a piece of paper or sensitized plate. They also experimented with various lenses. In 1884, George Eastman patented the first film in rolls, and a few years later introduced the Kodak Black camera. These days, of course, just about everyone carries around a digital camera in their phone, documenting everything from major life events to their latest sandwich. So get in the spirit of the day and snap a selfie, a picture of your pet, or anything for National Camera Day.
CAPE CORAL, FL
naplesillustrated.com

A Perfect Summer Day with Scott and Jennifer O’Dell

While many Naples residents flee for the summer, there’s plenty to appreciate in the area, even when things turn sultry. For proof, consider Scott and Jennifer O’Dell. During the week, you’ll find this well-established local couple working side by side at The Wellington Group at Morgan Stanley, a wealth-management team they cofounded. When the weekends come, however, they “throttle back,” as Scott says, and spend their days relaxing together. The pair enjoy the best of the Paradise Coast, from savoring food and drink to sightseeing and littoral pursuits.
NAPLES, FL
snapshotsincursive.com

First Watch in Estero, Florida

Dining Outside the Home: First Watch in Estero, Florida! You can always tell breakfast is going to be good when you know the workers get up with the chickens, which means the crack of dawn. The oven heats up for freshly-baked pastries, the cage-free eggs get whipped for super-light lemon ricotta pancakes, and the smell of hardwood smoked bacon stimulates the appetite as succulent fruits and garden vegetables are chopped, sliced, or diced for the menu of the day. But that’s not all. Smell that coffee. Once you place the order, an aromatic pot of steaming coffee is set before you to drain at your leisure. This is how to enjoy the morning cuppa joe. As you can imagine, word has gotten out, so sometimes there’s a wait. No worries, it takes that long to decide what to choose. Besides, this is Florida and the weather brings a healthy disposition.
ESTERO, FL
WESH

Sizable bear strolls through Florida golf course

NAPLES, Fla. — A large black bear was spotted over the weekend strolling through a popular golf course in Naples, Florida. Multiple sightings of the bear have been reported at The Club at The Strand. In one video, the bear can be seen strolling through its fitness center and...
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

OUR THREE FOR 3

9106 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs; 239-992-5005 or www.zorbasgrille.com. The same family has been serving Greek and other Mediterranean dishes at Zorba’s since 1998 — a rarity in an industry in which restaurants come and go. Stop in for lunch — there’s a range of combos, from gyros and blackened grouper pitas to classic Greek salads and hearty souvlaki skewers. And the dinner menu showcases a range of pastas, seafoods and Greek specialties.
FORT MYERS, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Shell Factory holds carnival to celebrate milestone

The Shell Factory & Nature Park is a North Fort Myers institution. Nobody could imagine this area being without it. Back in 1997, however, it was possible the attraction was going to end up as a shopping plaza. It was in bankruptcy and foreclosure when Pam and Tom Cronin came in to buy it.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Floridians turning to pawn to make ends meet

Business is booming at pawn shops because people are selling valuables to pay their bills given the price of gas, food, and rent. “Sadly, with the economy and everything in the uptick, fuel prices, inflation, and everything,” Jose Leyva said. “Yeah, we’ve seen a lot of new faces, we’ve seen a transition.” Leyva works at Larry’s Estate Jewelry and Pawn in Fort Myers.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Collier County tourism on the rise with an uncertain future

As locals of Southwest Florida feel they are enjoying a season of less traffic, emptier restaurants and quieter beaches, some may be surprised to hear that there has been a more than 5% uptick in tourists so far this year compared to last, with an 8% increase in visitors in May of this year compared to May 2021.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
lifeinnaples.net

Headlines like ‘My doctor made me cry’ an example of victim-blaming

Rebekah Bernard M.D., Immediate Past President, Collier County Medical Society. Health policy consultant Christine Bechtel may have never cried in a doctor’s office before (“My doctor made me cry. It summed up everything that’s wrong with healthcare,” USA Today),1 but I can practically guarantee that her doctor has. I know this because throughout my twenty years as a primary care physician, I have cried many times in my office, and so have most of my colleagues. I’m not talking about tears for our patients, although we do that, too. I’m referring to tears of angst, anxiety, and frustration over a broken healthcare system that has forced physicians to become assembly-line ‘providers’ and data-entry clerks rather than allowing us to truly focus on patients.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

Beachfront vintage Captiva cottage

This vintage Captiva cottage located at 16163 Captiva Drive has been recently updated and lovingly maintained. The home offers a charming and inviting living room, functional kitchen and dining area. It has a private beach access path by a front porch that overlooks the Gulf. The back patio has a spa with space to sunbathe privately.
CAPTIVA, FL
Marconews.com

Naples man charged with battery of teen at movie theater also charged with incident at Baker Park

A Naples man facing charges in a June 10 racial confrontation at a movie theater was arrested Saturday on a warrant involving a second similar incident days later. Carl Pukin, 41, was arrested and booked into the Lee County Jail Saturday afternoon on a Collier County warrant and had his first appearance Sunday. He was freed Sunday on $1,500 bond and no court date has been set.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New Shoppes at Verdana Village broke ground Tuesday

Ground was broken Tuesday morning in the construction of a new shopping center off Corkscrew Road in East Lee County. Developers say the Shoppes at Verdana Village, located six miles east of I-75 along Corkscrew Road, will be a one-stop shop for neighbors in the area, to include a Publix supermarket, retail stores and restaurants.

