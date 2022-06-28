ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hospice of Southern West Virginia Recognized as a Five Star Hospice

By Tyler Barker
 2 days ago
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Hospice of Southern West Virginia (HSWV) has been named a five-star hospice, an achievement that places HSWV among the top hospices in the country.

HSWV is one of 195 hospices in the United States that obtained this rating, of the 2,026 hospices scored through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems Hospice Survey (CAHPS).

“We firmly believe we provide exceptional care to our patients and families. To have CMS validate that belief with a 5-star rating based on the experiences of our patients and families’ is quite an honor”, states Janett Green, Chief Executive Officer of HSWV. “We are proud to provide a special kind of care to our patients and their families in Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, and Wyoming counties.”

The CAHPS Hospice Survey focuses on the following measures: Communication with Family, Getting Timely Help, Treating Patient with Respect, Emotional and Spiritual Support, Help for Pain and Symptoms, Training Family to Care for Patient, Rating of this Hospice, and Willingness to Recommend this Hospice. More information about the CAHPS Hospice Survey can be found at www.hospicecahpssurvey.org.

