GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A local man accused in a bizarre crime spree will stand trial. Alex Kerestesy allegedly destroyed a hotel lobby, stole a cart full of items from a drug store and walked off with it wearing only his underwear. Kerestesy said he didn't mean any harm and has mental health issues. But police say he admitted to using drugs before the incidents."I just want to say this whole thing was just a misunderstanding. That's all I can say for now," he said heading into his preliminary hearing on robbery and assault charges after his alleged crime spree...

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO