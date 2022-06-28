ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stunning images reveal Battersea Power Station's restored Art Deco control room that starred in Oscar-winning film The King's Speech and was visited by the Queen in 1946 as site is transformed into new apartment and shopping complex

By Harry Howard, History Correspondent For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Between 1933 and 1975, it was from a single teak-floored space that electricity was directed across much of London.

Until it was decommissioned along with one part of Battersea Power Station in 1975, the dials and buttons in Control Room A sent power to the likes of Carnaby Street, Wimbledon and even Buckingham Palace and the Houses of Parliament.

Now, experts have finished a painstaking restoration of the Art Deco former nerve centre ahead of the opening of the Grade-II* listed building's opening this autumn.

It is the jewel in the crown of the former power station that has been preserved after the building was turned into an apartment and shopping complex.

The building's first residents - some of whom paid £16million for the luxury of living in the historic space - moved in last year, whilst the shopping complex will open in September.

When finished, the £9billion project it will house more than 100 shops, bars and restaurants, along with 254 apartments and office space. Most of the flats have already been sold, but not all have been finished.

The station building itself is part of a wider 42-acre site that will ultimately house 4,239 homes, one hotel, more than 250 shops and restaurants, leisure facilities and a riverside park.

The control room's restoration team used techniques including 3D printing to replicate dials, knobs and levers that had gone missing over the decades and digital colour scanning to match the original 1930s paint job.

The room was used to depict a BBC studio in 2010 film The King's Speech, which won a raft of awards including four Oscars and seven Baftas. King George VI, played by Colin Firth, was then seen making his broadcast to the nation after overcoming his stammer.

In 1946, when it was still a powerhouse of electricity production, it was visited by the then Princess Elizabeth with her grandmother Queen Mary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07P1QD_0gOUWD6g00
Experts have finished a painstaking restoration of the Art Deco former nerve centre of one half of Battersea Power Station
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VQK6N_0gOUWD6g00
Until it was decommissioned along with one part of Battersea Power Station in 1975, the dials and buttons in Control Room A sent power to the likes of Carnaby Street, Wimbledon and even Buckingham Palace and the Houses of Parliament. Above: Workers in the room when it was still in use
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H2kfZ_0gOUWD6g00
A young Princess Elizabeth and her Grandmother Queen Mary are joined by several dignitaries who are shown around Control Room 'A', during a state visit in April 1946

At its peak, Battersea Power Station produced a fifth of London's electricity, and Control Room A, later joined by Control Room B, which was finished in the 1950s, managed the distribution of electricity generated by the power station's turbines.

Control Room A remained in use until 1975 when the 1930s half of the building, which includes Turbine Hall A, closed down. Battersea Power Station was fully decommissioned in 1983.

The firm behind the development of the power station worked closely with Historic England, Wandsworth Council, and lead architects WilkinsonEyre and Lucas UK, whose specialists led the restoration of Control Room A.

Attention to detail was key, with the two banks of switchboards that run north-south along the western side of the room having been meticulously restored.

Also back to excellent condition are the large synchroscopes, which provided further information to engineers on duty when the power station was operational.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C7gN7_0gOUWD6g00
At its peak, Battersea Power Station produced a fifth of London's electricity, and Control Room A, later joined by Control Room B, which was finished in the 1950s, managed the distribution of electricity generated by the power station's turbines
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cz0WX_0gOUWD6g00
Control Room A was used to depict a BBC studio in 2010 film The King's Speech (above). It was also used in Monty Python's The Meaning of Life
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2doBJy_0gOUWD6g00
King George VI, played by Colin Firth, was then seen making his broadcast to the nation after overcoming his stammer

The semi-circular control desk, which also appeared in The King's Speech, is another original feature that has been painstakingly preserved and revived.

Other major films that have been shot in Control Room A include Monty Python's The Meaning of Life.

Control Room A is of stark contrast to its sister Control Room B, which began operating in 1953.

The latter is more austere in its architecture and opens out directly into the similar Turbine Hall B – in comparison to Control Room A, which is an entirely separate room.

The work on Control Room A is part of the wider regeneration of the site.

The Turbine Halls will also open to the public later this year, with a glass elevator taking visitors more than 350 feet up its north-west chimney for a panoramic view of the capital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jDoCM_0gOUWD6g00
The work on Control Room A is part of the wider regeneration of the site. Above: Dials are seen below a sign reading 'Wimbledon 2'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Hm3g_0gOUWD6g00
Control Room A remained in use until 1975 when the 1930s half of the building, which includes Turbine Hall A, closed down. Battersea Power Station was fully decommissioned in 1983. Above: The restored Control Room A
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hwgB0_0gOUWD6g00
A huge bank of restored equipment is seen inside Control Room A at Battersea Power Station. For nearly half a century, the station was a symbol of industrial strength. But when dirty coal-fired plants were gradually replaced with cheaper and cleaner forms of energy, its output dwindled. It was closed in 1983
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0errWC_0gOUWD6g00
Dials are seen on boards reading 'Bankside 1' and 'Bankside 2'. Control Room A sent power to parts of London that included Buckingham Palace
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16I631_0gOUWD6g00
Dials on 'Generator 2' are seen inside Control Room A. After it was closed, Battersea Power Station began to visibly decay, with its chimneys cracking and its six million bricks crimbling
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ypqs_0gOUWD6g00
The apartments at the old Battersea Power Station in south-west London are seen in a computer-generated rendering of th eproject
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IiHIo_0gOUWD6g00
The Chimney Lift Experience — due to be completed this year — is another exclusive attraction. A Willy Wonka-esque glass elevator, it transports visitors 109 metres (358 ft) up inside one of the power station's iconic chimneys, all of which were rebuilt as part of the restoration work

Simon Murphy, chief executive of the Battersea Power Station Development Company (BPSDC), said: 'The unveiling of our completely restored Control Room A is another pivotal moment in the regeneration of this iconic Grade II* listed building.

'It has been a key objective to bring these historic areas back to life, whilst remaining true to their original forms.

'We are looking forward to bringing a new purpose to this piece of London's history upon our opening this Autumn and to showing the public all of the incredibly detailed restoration work undertaken over the past decade to open this landmark up for all.'

Emily Gee, Historic England's regional director for London and the South-East, said: 'We are delighted that the refurbishment of Control Room A at Battersea Power Station is now complete.

'This is a huge achievement and another milestone reached as this exciting project nears completion.'

Brands including Ralph Lauren, Kalvin Klein, Mango, Aesop and Hugo Boss have leased shopping space inside the power station.

Last September, the new Northern Line tube station serving the power station and nearby Nine Elms opened.

At the time, the new stations marked the first major expansion of the London Underground since the opening of the extension of the Jubilee line from Green Park to Stratford in 1999.

