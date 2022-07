There is a particular feeling of corny kumbaya that comes over me when I’m hiking at a certain park in my city, Los Angeles. I see people of all body types, races, ages, and other diversifying factors walking and running and being out in the fresh air together. It makes me feel grateful for the place that I live, the capability of my own body, the diversity of my fellow Angelenos all striving for health together, and the availability of natural beauty with places to exercise in the middle of a city.

