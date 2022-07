Universal’s Jurassic World Dominion crossed the $100 million mark in China on Thursday, becoming the first Hollywood film to hit that milestone since Legendary’s Godzilla vs. Kong did so in early 2021. The dinosaur sequel was pushed into second place over the weekend, however, as the heartwarming Chinese drama Lighting Up the Stars opened Friday and surged into first place. Dominion took $12.5 million in its third frame, while Lighting Up the Stars won the weekend with $31.8 million, according to estimates from Artisan Gateway. Altogether, Dominion has earned $114.6 million of its $746.7 million global total in China. Franchise predecessor...

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO