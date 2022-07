ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A 15-year-old girl is now safe with her family after being abducted and found in Michigan, but social media could have led to her disappearance. On Monday, deputies were alerted that the teen was missing from the Goose Creek Road area of Rockbridge County. During the investigation, deputies and investigators were able to conduct several social media and internet service search warrants to locate her.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO