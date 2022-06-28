ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn preview season 3 of ‘Making the Cut’

TODAY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeidi Klum and Tim Gunn join Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist on...

www.today.com

Harper's Bazaar

Heidi Klum's Party Look Consists of a Multicolored Knit Dress with Sequins

Heidi Klum is having a Hot Girl Summer. The model, 49, was photographed in New York City yesterday leaving a filming for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. On the outing, she wore a shimmering multicolor knit dress with scattered sequins. The Missoni maxi featured a purple, orange, yellow, and silver chevron pattern, as well as a high collar. Klum finished the look with strappy holographic stilettos.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
epicstream.com

Kelly Clarkson Shock: American Idol Alum Quits The Voice To Prevent Brandon Blackstock From Using Her Busy Life Against Her? Songstress Reportedly Accused Of Spying On Her Ex-Husband

American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson shocked everyone when she officially exited The Voice U.S. after eight seasons of holding her seat on the rotating red chair. Reports about the “Since U Been Gone” songstress’ departure from the American singing reality competition television series came after it was confirmed that Gwen Stefani would be returning to the show to replace Ariana Grande.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, have just made their red carpet debut as a couple!. The co-host of Live With Kelly and Ryan and the 24-year-old model attended the world premiere of Jennifer Lopez's documentary, Halftime (drops June 14 on Netflix), on the opening night of the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
realitytitbit.com

Lily Meola's Daydream had Heidi Klum in tears and fans hitting 'download'

America’s Got Talent is in full swing in 2022 and judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum have got their work cut out when it comes to deciding who goes through and who goes home in this year’s competition. AGT is onto its 17th season but the talented contestants are showing no signs of slowing down.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner ‘Not Happy’ Ben Affleck Let Their Son, 10, Drive Lamborghini

Ben Affleck, 49, got himself into an unfortunate situation when he let his 10-year-old son, Samuel, get behind the wheel of a Lamborghini at a dealership in Los Angeles on June 26. After Sam hopped into the front seat of the $225,000 luxury vehicle, which was running, he put it in reverse, causing it to roll back and hit a parked BMW. Now, a source close to Ben’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, 50, has revealed how she feels about the ordeal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’: Simon Cowell Left Shocked by This ‘Fantastically Creepy’ Performance

We’ve seen some captivating performances, ranging between magic, music, and more, during America’s Got Talent‘s 17th season so far. However, during the show’s fifth round of auditions on Tuesday, one massively unique choir group left judge Simon Cowell utterly shocked by what he deemed a “fantastically creepy” performance. Check out the clip below.
TV & VIDEOS
TODAY.com

Chris Pratt says backlash over his ‘healthy daughter’ Instagram post made him cry

Chris Pratt said anger over his controversial Instagram tribute to wife Katherine Schwarzenegger made him cry — and worries it could hurt his son one day. In a new "Men's Health" interview, the "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" star reacted to the viral hurricane after a well-intentioned Instagram post ribbing his wife and celebrating their "gorgeous, healthy" newborn daughter derailed last November.
CELEBRITIES

