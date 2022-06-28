Major Grant Awards (to UW-Green Bay for the Midwest Viking Festival) from Wisconsin Humanities

Green Bay, Wis.— On Friday July 1, 2022 shortly after 10:30 p.m. UW-Green Bay Campus Police were dispatched to the intersection of North Circle Drive and East Circle Drive for vehicle headlights in the ditch. Upon arrival, officers observed a motorcycle had left the roadway impacting brush in the Cofrin Arboretum. Once at the crash site, officers located the motorcycle operator who was unresponsive and also pinned beneath the motorcycle. UW-Green Bay Campus Police and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department administered emergency medical attention, but tragically the operator passed away from his injuries. The operator was a 22-year-old male, a resident of Green Bay, and wearing a helmet. He was not a UW-Green Bay student and the cause of the crash as well as the operator condition remain under investigation.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO