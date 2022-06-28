Major Grant Awards (to UW-Green Bay for the Midwest Viking Festival) from Wisconsin Humanities

Marine Travelift, Inc. recently partnered with the Resch School of Engineering at the University of Wisconsin Green Bay to bring the first engineering co-op student to the company for a seven-month hands-on experience. The company has found success with summer internships in the past within different departments including accounting, marketing, engineering, purchasing, even in our warehouse and on our assembly floor. “The biggest difference between an internship & a co-op is their duration. Students who participate in a co-op typically alternate semesters of academic study with longer periods of paid, full-time work. Internships, on the other hand, are typically short in duration.” – Michelle Waldinger, Director of HR, Marine Travelift/ExacTech Inc.
