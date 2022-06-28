ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Major Grant Awards (to UW-Green Bay for the Midwest Viking Festival) from Wisconsin Humanities

By Sue Bodilly
uwgb.edu
 4 days ago

Wisconsin Humanities has been giving grants in support of local efforts to celebrate and explore our histories and cultures for 50 years! Over those decades, there have been projects in every corner of the state, serving rural and urban communities, and...

news.uwgb.edu

uwgb.edu

Seeing Stars: UW-Green Bay Earns Strong Sustainability Rating – Green Bay News Network

Seeing Stars: UW-Green Bay Earns Strong Sustainability RatingGreen Bay, Wis.—The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay is seeing STARS, thanks to a “Silver” environmental rating from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education AASHE. STARS—the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment, & Rating System—is a program that measures and encourages sustainability in all aspects of higher education. The designation is both a nod to UW-Green Bay’s “Eco U” roots, and a springboard for ongoing and future environmental efforts.
GREEN BAY, WI
uwgb.edu

Green Bay resident motorcycle fatality on UW-Green Bay campus

Green Bay, Wis.— On Friday July 1, 2022 shortly after 10:30 p.m. UW-Green Bay Campus Police were dispatched to the intersection of North Circle Drive and East Circle Drive for vehicle headlights in the ditch. Upon arrival, officers observed a motorcycle had left the roadway impacting brush in the Cofrin Arboretum. Once at the crash site, officers located the motorcycle operator who was unresponsive and also pinned beneath the motorcycle. UW-Green Bay Campus Police and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department administered emergency medical attention, but tragically the operator passed away from his injuries. The operator was a 22-year-old male, a resident of Green Bay, and wearing a helmet. He was not a UW-Green Bay student and the cause of the crash as well as the operator condition remain under investigation.
GREEN BAY, WI
uwgb.edu

Marine Travelift/Shuttlelift hires UWGB’s first Engineering Co-op Student – Material Handling Wholesaler

Marine Travelift, Inc. recently partnered with the Resch School of Engineering at the University of Wisconsin Green Bay to bring the first engineering co-op student to the company for a seven-month hands-on experience. The company has found success with summer internships in the past within different departments including accounting, marketing, engineering, purchasing, even in our warehouse and on our assembly floor. “The biggest difference between an internship & a co-op is their duration. Students who participate in a co-op typically alternate semesters of academic study with longer periods of paid, full-time work. Internships, on the other hand, are typically short in duration.” – Michelle Waldinger, Director of HR, Marine Travelift/ExacTech Inc.
GREEN BAY, WI
uwgb.edu

Brian Rammer named new UW-Green Bay director of Alumni Relations

The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay is excited to welcome alumnus Brian Rammer (’95, Elementary Education), as the University’s director of Alumni Relations. Following several years in education, Rammer emerged as a leader for three YMCAs in the Fox Cities, spending 22 years in organizational leadership roles expanding organizational capacity, while meeting community needs.
GREEN BAY, WI
uwgb.edu

Alumni from Wisconsin Division I basketball teams to compete in Charity Challenge

Summerfest is welcoming some of the state’s biggest universities for a friendly basketball throwdown — for a good cause.The inaugural Alumni Charity Challenge features representatives from all four of Wisconsin’s major Division 1 programs: Marquette, UW-Madison, UW-Milwaukee and UW-Green Bay.AdvertisementEach school represents a different charitable organization.They will compete in a series of shooting competitions on July 8 at Summerfest.
GREEN BAY, WI
uwgb.edu

Faculty invited to Sustainability Community of Practice

Instructors (tenured faculty, tenure-track faculty, lecturers, adjuncts, academic staff instructors, etc) are invited to participate in a Sustainability Community of Practice (SCoPe), which will provide support to incorporate a sustainability-emphasis into an existing course. This could be as simple as adding a unit that focuses on a major sustainability challenge or the application of sustainability within a discipline. Or it could mean infusing these focuses throughout the entire course.
GREEN BAY, WI
uwgb.edu

Sheboygan County Economic Development Corporation: The accelerate Sheboygan County business challenge is open for 2022 | WisBusiness

SHEBOYGAN, WI — The Sheboygan County Economic Development Corporation (SCEDC) and Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at UW-Green Bay aim to provide a wide variety of services, resources, and expertise to help encourage entrepreneurial opportunities in Sheboygan County, including businesses that offer unique services and experiences to the community. The Accelerate Sheboygan County Business Challenge is a program designed to assist entrepreneurs and innovators in furthering their ideas. The 2022 Business Challenge is in full swing following a very successful first year.Everyone is encouraged to submit to the challenge— unique products, business ideas, and existing businesses are welcome. Applications can be submitted online at www.accelsc.com and are due by October 31, 2022. Each idea submitted is reviewed by professionals and receives guidance free from the SCEDC and SBDC at UW-Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI

