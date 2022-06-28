Substate pairings set for 3A, 4A baseball

(Mason City, IA) -- Twenty-seven-year-old KIMT morning anchorwoman Jodi Huisentruit has been missing for 27 years. Monday marked the 27th anniversary of her disappearance from her apartment complex as she was leaving for work. Police found evidence at the scene suggesting she’d been abducted. Her body has never been found and she was legally declared dead by a Cerro Gordo County district court judge in 2001. A gathering of family and friends was held in front of K-I-M-T late Monday morning to remember Jodi and remind the public that the case remains unsolved. If you possibly have any information regarding Huisentruit’s disappearance, you can call the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO