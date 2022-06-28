ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Substate pairings set for 3A, 4A baseball

By Trevor Maeder
kmaland.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the substate baseball pairings for Class 3A and 4A. Here’s a look at the districts involving KMAland conference schools. Check out the full brackets here. CLASS 3A....

www.kmaland.com

kmaland.com

Mount Ayr's Frost chooses dream school, will play baseball at Iowa

(Mount Ayr) -- Mount Ayr baseball star Jaixen Frost got the offer he was waiting for when he was least expecting it. “I was actually at a pool party with my football coach,” Frost said. Iowa associate head coach and recruiting coordinator Marty Sutherland called Frost with some good...
MOUNT AYR, IA
KCAU 9 News

Iowa high school baseball rankings (6-27-22)

2022 IHSBCA Baseball Rankings – Week 6 (June 27th) Class 1A – Final Rankings 1.  Remsen, St. Mary’s   (26-0) 2.  Newman Catholic, Mason City   (24-3) 3.  New London   (20-0) 4.  Kee, Lansing   (31-2)    5.  Don Bosco   (19-3) 6.  North Linn   (25-2) 7.  Coon Rapids-Bayard   (21-4) 8.  CAM   (19-2) 9.  Ankeny Christian   (22-1) 10. Kingsley-Pierson   (19-4) […]
IOWA STATE
weareiowa.com

6-on-6 basketball: A beloved Iowa tradition

IOWA, USA — Six-on-six girls basketball in Iowa dates all the way back to the 1890s. "Not long after 1920 is when we held the first girl's state high school tournament here in Iowa and it was the first hosted anywhere in the nation," said Dr. Jennifer Sterling, a lecturer in the department of American Studies at the University of Iowa.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

National champion Taylor joins Iowa women's wrestling

(Iowa City) -- Four-time national finalist and 2021 national champion Felicity Taylor is transferring to join the Iowa women’s wrestling program. A Spillville, Iowa native, Taylor spent the past four years at McKendree University in Illinois, helping the Bearcats to win three national team titles. View the complete release...
IOWA CITY, IA
adelnews.com

'What is Iowa?' Waukee woman wins on 'Jeopardy!' while putting Iowa in the spotlight

A phone call Halley Ryherd thought might be an April Fools’ Day joke ended up leading to her to a "Jeopardy!" win on Wednesday's broadcast of the long-running trivia show. "I got a call on, of all days, April 1, from 'Jeopardy!' and I was thinking, ‘If this is my brother, I’m gonna kill you,'" said Ryherd, a real estate attorney from Waukee.
WAUKEE, IA
KCCI.com

Nearly half of Iowa in need of rain

DES MOINES, Iowa — Almost half of Iowa is in need of rain. A new Drought Monitor map released on Thursday shows over 47% of Iowa is rated as abnormally dry or in some level of drought. Northwest Iowa is the hardest hit by the dry weather. Large portions...
IOWA STATE
kyoutv.com

Another heat wave moves in

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - It was another picture-perfect summer day across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri, with plentiful sunshine and temperatures in the 80s. Tonight’s lows will cool into the mid-60s across the region. Even though sunshine will continue Wednesday, the heat will also return. Wednesday and Thursday’s highs...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

6 Year-Old & 50-Year-Old Killed in Southern Iowa Accidents

Wednesday was a tragic day in southern Iowa. Two people were killed in the extreme southern part of the state in separate incidents. The first accident happened Wednesday afternoon at approximately 1 p.m. in rural Appanoose County. According to an accident report from the Iowa State Patrol, Roberta Leffler was...
IOWA STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Iowa man is Lucky for Life in lottery

A Davenport man is looking forward to having evidence from the Iowa Lottery to prove to his family and friends that he really did win a prize of $25,000 a year for life in the Lucky for Life® game. “I still think there’s a doubt until I come home and I have a check,” Doug […]
DAVENPORT, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Northwest Iowa farmers desperately need rain

Drought conditions have worsened in northwest Iowa. State Climatologist Dr. Justin Glisan tells Brownfield, “A dry pocket has formed where Nebraska, South Dakota, and Iowa meet. We’ve just missed out consistently on widespread rainfall events that we would like to see.”. He says farmers in that area have...
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, June 28th, 2022

(Mason City, IA) -- Twenty-seven-year-old KIMT morning anchorwoman Jodi Huisentruit has been missing for 27 years. Monday marked the 27th anniversary of her disappearance from her apartment complex as she was leaving for work. Police found evidence at the scene suggesting she’d been abducted. Her body has never been found and she was legally declared dead by a Cerro Gordo County district court judge in 2001. A gathering of family and friends was held in front of K-I-M-T late Monday morning to remember Jodi and remind the public that the case remains unsolved. If you possibly have any information regarding Huisentruit’s disappearance, you can call the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa becomes first state in Midwest to launch Rail Explorers

BOONE, Iowa — By the end of July, Boone will be the first midwestern town to launch Rail Explorers. The custom-built explorers highlight new pedal-powered rail technology and provide a new way to experience the railroad. The Rail Explorers feature a custom-built electric motor, aimed at making the activity...
BOONE, IA
KOEL 950 AM

What is the Best City to Celebrate July 4th in Iowa?

What is up with Wallet Hub and this disrespectful list they have floating around the internet? They've put together a list of the best and worst places for the 4th of July celebrations. Are you noticing what I'm noticing on this map? There's not a single city/town in Iowa that cracked the top 100!
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Here are all of Iowa’s new laws starting July 1

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s 2022 legislative session was packed full of alterations and expansions to state law. From bottle returns to gun legislation, KCCI has broken down some of the most important decisions made. The following bills passed by the Iowa legislature go into effect on July...
IOWA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Iowa Grown Sweet Corn Will Be Hard to Find This 4th of July

Many Iowans will tell you it isn't summer until you've had your first taste of sweet corn. While stores will often import corn from other states, Iowa-grown sweet corn is something special. We all have our favorite stands that we visit for the sweetest varieties of corn. For the first time in years, Iowa-grown sweet corn is going to be hard to come by this holiday weekend.

