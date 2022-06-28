Top 3 reasons why the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic is the perfect summer event for golf fans

In only three years, the Rocket Mortgage Classic has created a unique vibe as one of the more exciting stops on the PGA Tour calendar.

With the Detroit Golf Club as the setting, the tournament allows golf fans an opportunity to watch the game’s best compete on the historical track designed by the legendary Donald Ross. And at the same time, the innovative updates from tournament organizers make it one of the most fan-friendly setups for all ages.

As expected, tickets for a PGA Tour event like the Classic can go quickly. So if you’re looking to make this year’s tournament (July 28-31) part of your summertime memories, getting a head start on the journey is always a good plan—a plan which should include making TicketSmarter the go-to spot for your ticket needs.

So, are you ready for the PGA Tour action in the Detroit city limits?

The 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic has all the elements to continue building on the event’s reputation, with even more inventive additions around the grounds, plus an entirely new storyline that didn’t exist in the previous three tournaments.

Take a look.

New fan experiences

Simply following the Tour’s best will always be a memorable time— walking along the grounds, watching the soaring tee shots, fairway approaches and testy putts.

But having additional perks and amenities throughout the day adds a unique dynamic, and it’s something that the Rocket Mortgage Classic has perfected.

This year’s fan-friendly additions include:

Stadium-style seating with views of the first tee and an adjacent lounge overlooking the par-3 ninth hole.

An elevated deck above the fifth green known as the Treehouse.

Several areas that feature exclusive menus for food and drinks.

And the CDW Youth Golf Zone along the second hole awaits for the kids!

The best part? All of it is accessible to those who have tickets to the tournament.

The field

Though there’s still plenty of time for more names to join the field (July 23 is when it is finalized), the who’s who of top golfers already headed to the Rocket Mortgage Classic is a compelling group.

Former World No. 1’s Justin Rose and Jason Day, Cameron Young, Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar, Kevin Kisner, and defending champion Cam Davis are all set to tee it up in Detroit. Will Zalatoris and Tony Finau are also joining that list, adding another level of intrigue to the competition.

And who knows; perhaps we will be talking about one of these golfers coming off their first Open Championship…

The push toward the FedExCup Playoffs

This year’s Rocket Mortgage Classic takes place at the end of July—instead of the beginning or late June—which introduces a new storyline: the push toward the FedExCup Playoffs.

It’ll be the second-to-last stop on the PGA Tour before the playoffs begin, which this year concludes with a record payout of $18 million to the winner.

As the case each season, the massive bonus is up for grabs—that is, to the pros who land in the top 125 points leaders and get into the first playoff to make a run for the trophy.

With that type of motivation at play, fans can expect to see a different level of pressure-filled golf at the Detroit Golf Club as the pros battle for final rankings.