ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lexi Ainsworth is Back at GENERAL HOSPITAL!

By Michelle Parkerton
Soaps In Depth
Soaps In Depth
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

She has been traveling around Europe for the past few months, but GENERAL HOSPITAL fan favorite Lexi Ainsworth (Kristina) will finally be making a pit stop in Port Charles! On June 27, the actress announced that she was back at work on the soap’s set. In an Instagram...

www.soapsindepth.com

Comments / 7

Frazier Jacqueline
1d ago

Writers are going to destroy her too. Unless she comes in and completely destroy Nina and Sonny’s whatever that is, she’ll add no quality or excitement to the show. How Gh faired well in the awards is beyond me!!!

Reply(1)
3
Related
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL’s Kirsten Storms Responds to Internet Haters

The internet can be a cruel place where people hiding behind the anonymity of screen names feel free to say whatever they like, often with no consideration for the feelings of the person they’re talking about. GENERAL HOSPITAL star Kirsten Storms (Maxie) enjoys being active on social media, and as such, has dealt with plenty of rude and nasty comments that supposed “fans” have sent to her.
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Rebecca Herbst Clarifies Her Status at GENERAL HOSPITAL

As GENERAL HOSPITAL’s Elizabeth is away at Shadybrook and focusing on her mental health, viewers have seen much less of the beloved nurse’s portrayer, Rebecca Herbst, lately. And understandably, the actress’ fans have been worried that the cutback in her airtime means that something is going on behind the scenes with Herbst.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lexi Ainsworth
Person
Maurice Benard
Soaps In Depth

What Happened to Spinelli on GENERAL HOSPITAL

Damian Spinelli isn’t seen as often these days on GENERAL HOSPITAL, so whenever he pops back into Port Charles for another visit, newer viewers can be forgiven for not knowing too much about the quirky character. Spinelli was first introduced back in November of 2006 when Bradford Anderson joined GH as the computer geek. Although initially a recurring character, Spinelli proved so popular Anderson was put on contract with the soap just six months later. He remained with the soap until December of 2013, earning three Daytime Emmy Award nominations for his work along the way. Anderson has continued to pop back in periodically — well, aside from that one time when the role was briefly played by Blake Berris (ex-Nick, DAYS OF OUR LIVES) — and continues to delight fans with his occasional returns.
TV & VIDEOS
Soaps In Depth

Patrick Gibbons Returns to GENERAL HOSPITAL

They grow up so fast! Viewers might not even recognize Patrick Gibbons when he reprises his role of Wyatt on GENERAL HOSPITAL. The young actor, who played little Sam Manning on ONE LIFE TO LIVE from 2010-12 and again on the short-lived online revival in 2013, is now a full-fledged teenager! Soap Opera Digest is reporting in their newest issue that Gibbons is slated to make another appearance during the week of June 13.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The General Hospital Twist That Granted a Star’s ‘Dying’ Wish — and the Show’s, Too

One of Port Charles’ favorite couples may never have reunited!. Before taking the reins at Days of Our Lives, Ron Carlivati scripted some of the most popular (and occasionally out-there) storylines for ABC’s One Life to Live and General Hospital. And in at least one instance, he defied the wishes of a popular leading lady… and to this day remains glad that he did!
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Hospital#Turkey#The Prospect Studios#European#Gh
RadarOnline

'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton & Estranged Wife Sheree Sell O.C. Home For $3.2 Million After Shocking Split

General Hospital star Steve Burton & his estranged wife Sheree Gustin unloaded their family home months after they announced their split.Radar has obtained real estate records that reveal the couple sold off their 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 1,827 sq. ft. condo in Corona Del Mar for $3.2 million. The sale closed on May 25 — only weeks after the two announced Sheree was pregnant and it was not Steve’s baby. Earlier this year, Sheree announced she was pregnant with her 4th child. However, soon after, Steve took to Instagram to tell fans to stop congratulating him. “I wanted to clear something up....
CORONA, CA
Soaps In Depth

Two Former GENERAL HOSPITAL Crewmembers Sue ABC

On the heels of the lawsuit that former GENERAL HOSPITAL star Ingo Rademacher (ex-Jax) has pending against ABC for wrongful termination, two former GH crewmembers are also suing the Disney-owned network. According to Deadline, James and Timothy Wahl have filed a suit that they were wrongfully fired for refusing to comply with ABC’s mandate that all employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19.
LAW
Soaps In Depth

Morgan Fairchild Cast on GENERAL HOSPITAL!

A very familiar face is going to be appearing in Port Charles the week of June 30. In their new issue, Soap Opera Digest is reporting that Morgan Fairchild is going to be appearing on GENERAL HOSPITAL as Haven de Havilland, the hostess of HOME & HEART who welcomes Sasha to her program to talk about Deception’s products.
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

‘General Hospital’ Cast Attended Funeral for Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner’s Son Harrison: How They Supported Their Costars

Supporting their colleagues. The General Hospital cast has been doing anything they can to be there for Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner as they grieve son Harrison Wagner's death. While at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24, actress Kelly Thiebaud told Entertainment Tonight that the General Hospital team attended the funeral […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, have just made their red carpet debut as a couple!. The co-host of Live With Kelly and Ryan and the 24-year-old model attended the world premiere of Jennifer Lopez's documentary, Halftime (drops June 14 on Netflix), on the opening night of the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL Hot Summer Preview!

It’s gonna be a hot time in Port Charles this summer, as co-headwriters Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor promise plenty of drama, romance, and excitement on GENERAL HOSPITAL in the coming months!. “Sonny is once again top dog in Port Charles, but he may find that he...
ENTERTAINMENT
Soaps In Depth

Why They Killed Abigail on DAYS OF OUR LIVES

Viewers were shocked when Abigail was brutally murdered on DAYS OF OUR LIVES and the soap’s headwriter admitted he was heartbroken to write the scenes and insisted that the decision to write portrayer Marci Miller off the show in this way wasn’t taken lightly. But with the actress unavailable to the soap on a full-time contract, their options were limited.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Only Weeks After He ‘Died,’ Days of Our Lives Sends Lucas Adams’ Tripp Packing

A death is about to rock Salem to its core and there will be a few exits along the way as things heat up this summer, including Days of Our Lives actor Lucas Adams, as first reported in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, who has wrapped up filming at the NBC soap. Viewers will watch as Tripp says goodbye to his family and heads off to live in Seattle with his half siblings, Stephanie and Joey.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Hallmark Stars Secretly Welcome Baby Together: 'Our Hearts Are Full'

Julie Gonzalo and Chris McNally, who both star in Hallmark Channel projects, welcomed their first baby together. Gonzalo, 40, shared the exciting news on Instagram Sunday. McNally, 33, stars in the series When Calls the Heart as Lucas Bouchard, while Gonzalo's latest Hallmark Channel movie is Cut, Color, Murder. They both starred in the 2018 Hallmark movie The Sweetest Heart.
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Soaps In Depth

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
2K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Soaps In Depth in home of the latest news, interviews, spoilers, and features from America's favorite soap operas including General Hospital, The Bold and The Beautiful, The Young and The Restless, and Days of Our Lives.

 https://www.soapsindepth.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy