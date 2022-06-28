Local author highlights ‘golden age’ of Brown County businesses in new book – The Press

Former Marquette Golden Eagle, Green Bay Phoenix (alumni Love, Sykes and Baker raising funds for Boys & Girls Club of Green Bay), Wisconsin Badger, and Milwaukee Panther basketball stars re-unite to raise money for charity and to prove who is still number one on the court. On Friday, July 8th, at 2:30 p.m. join us at the Gruber Law Offices Sportszone at Summerfest, where alumni from each university will compete in a series of shooting competitions, all to support four great charitable organizations, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Green Bay, Garding Against Cancer, and the MACC Fund. Fans, we need your support! Participate in this event by donating a minimum of $10 in the name of your favorite team or charity now through July 7, 2022. For your donation, you will receive one (1) free Summerfest ticket valid for Friday, July 8th from noon to 4 p.m. Give your favorite team an advantage in the competition, and support four great causes, who together will receive 100% of the funds raised.

