Brown County, WI

Local author highlights ‘golden age’ of Brown County businesses in new book – The Press

By Sue Bodilly
uwgb.edu
 2 days ago

BROWN COUNTY – There is a lot of history behind the thousands of businesses that call Brown County home. A new book from local author Phil Hauck takes a look at businesses whose names are part of the bedrock of the Greater Green Bay community – those that were on the...

news.uwgb.edu

uwgb.edu

Major Grant Awards (to UW-Green Bay for the Midwest Viking Festival) from Wisconsin Humanities

Wisconsin Humanities has been giving grants in support of local efforts to celebrate and explore our histories and cultures for 50 years! Over those decades, there have been projects in every corner of the state, serving rural and urban communities, and making Wisconsin a better place for all of us to live.It’s always exciting to announce another round of grant awards and this summer’s Major Grants are no exception. Please join us in congratulating the following eight organizations in Brown, Dane, Milwaukee, Vilas, Washington, and Waukesha Counties! These grant awards total $73,439!
WISCONSIN STATE
uwgb.edu

Alumni Charity Challenge | Summerfest, The World’s Largest Music Festival

Former Marquette Golden Eagle, Green Bay Phoenix (alumni Love, Sykes and Baker raising funds for Boys & Girls Club of Green Bay), Wisconsin Badger, and Milwaukee Panther basketball stars re-unite to raise money for charity and to prove who is still number one on the court. On Friday, July 8th, at 2:30 p.m. join us at the Gruber Law Offices Sportszone at Summerfest, where alumni from each university will compete in a series of shooting competitions, all to support four great charitable organizations, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Green Bay, Garding Against Cancer, and the MACC Fund. Fans, we need your support! Participate in this event by donating a minimum of $10 in the name of your favorite team or charity now through July 7, 2022. For your donation, you will receive one (1) free Summerfest ticket valid for Friday, July 8th from noon to 4 p.m. Give your favorite team an advantage in the competition, and support four great causes, who together will receive 100% of the funds raised.
GREEN BAY, WI
uwgb.edu

UW-Green Bay Rocket Team takes third place in Collegiate Rocket Launch

UW-Green Bay’s Rocket Team from the Green Bay Campus placed third in this year’s Collegiate Rocket Launch (CRL) competition, organized by the Wisconsin Space Grant Consortium. The student team, led by Mechanical Engineering student Elly Purdy and advised by Prof. Brian Welsch (Physics), will split a $1,000 prize. See the launch video footage put together by Purdy. This marks the second year in a row that a UW-Green Bay placed in the top three in CRL competition. The team from the Sheboygan Campus won first place last year. See more about the CRL.
GREEN BAY, WI
uwgb.edu

June 28, 2022

GREEN BAY, WI

