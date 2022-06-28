ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan. 6 committee hearings resume Tuesday with testimony from ex-White House aide

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
WASHINGTON — The sixth public hearing of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol is scheduled for Tuesday with a former top White House aide set to testify, according to multiple reports.

The committee announced the unexpected hearing Monday “to present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony,” according to an advisory. It will begin at 1 p.m. EDT at the Cannon House office building in Washington.

Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, is expected to testify, according to The Washington Post and The New York Times. She earlier testified in the committee’s closed-door hearings, with some of her testimony being aired in public hearings held earlier this month, The Associated Press reported. Hutchinson has been considered a consequential witness due to her access to Meadows, according to CNN.

It was not immediately clear what Tuesday’s hearing would focus on.

Meadows served as former President Donald Trump’s fourth chief of staff. He was in the role from March 31, 2020, until the end of Trump’s presidency on Jan. 20, 2021. The committee considers Meadows to be uniquely situated to shed light on the events going on inside the White House on Jan. 6, 2021, though he has declined to sit for the House select committee investigating the attack, despite a subpoena.

Tuesday’s hearing is set to be the last of the committee for the month. Public hearings are expected to resume in July.

©2022 Cox Media Group

