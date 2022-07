Keen-eyed enthusiasts will have spotted there’s a new Nissan Z-car, the delightfully retro 400Z, but the British market won’t be getting it. Not to worry – your tears will dry pretty quickly as the wind whips through one of its predecessors, this Roadster version of the 350Z. There aren’t many cheaper ways to go topless, especially when you’re getting a dose of Japanese dependability and a soaring V6 soundtrack thrown in, too. Fuel bills won’t be weeny and the road tax is somewhat stocky, but the price you’re paying for the car ought to make up for that.

