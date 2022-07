Click here to read the full article. Women wailed outside the Supreme Court while teenagers next to them started a dance party. At the moment the growing crowd learned six justices had overturned Roe v. Wade, it was impossible to tell if the din echoing off the high court’s marble was cheers or screams. As it turns out, it was both. Both defenders of abortion rights and their detractors had found their way here at the moment the justices handed down their decision in Dobbs vs. Jackson’s Women Health, reversing 50 years of legal precedent that protected a woman’s right to...

