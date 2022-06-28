City awarded grant to survey historic properties in Historic Southside

The City of Fort Worth was recently awarded federal preservation grant funds for the next phases of its resource survey update project.

Phases V and VI of the project will undertake a historic resource survey of one of the oldest African American neighborhoods in Fort Worth in the Terrell Heights local historic district and Near Southeast National Register district.

The matching grant funds, provided by the National Park Service and administered by the Texas Historical Commission, are provided to Certified Local Governments to develop and sustain effective local preservation programs critical to preserving local historic resources. Architectural and archeological surveys identify significant properties in neighborhoods, communities and entire counties. Accurate survey data is indispensable in raising a community’s awareness of its cultural heritage and in its planning efforts.

There is an enhanced need for increased awareness of African American historic resources throughout Fort Worth, but particularly in the Terrell Heights and Near Southeast districts due to their age. It is extremely important to document the existing historic resources that remain in both districts because of significant new development pressure in and around Terrell Heights and the Historic Southside in the last five years. After completing Phases III and IV of the resource survey update in 2021, which included a survey plan, Fort Worth applied for CLG matching grant funds to undertake Phases V and VI of the Resource Survey Update.

Phase V includes uploading all previous historic resource survey data in city archives, dating back to 1981, into a publicly accessible ArcGIS online map. Phase VI involves surveying the local Terrell Heights historic district and resurveying the Near Southeast National Register District, which is contained within the boundaries of the Terrell Heights Historic District.

The results of the resource survey will be used to promote, incentivize and celebrate underrepresented aspects of Fort Worth’s cultural heritage. This project will also contribute to a known desire to make information regarding historic resources readily available to current and future residents. Understanding the significance, integrity and location of historic resources is an important community benefit.

Lastly, accurately documenting existing resources within the Historic Southside will allow for broader participation in the city’s local Historic Site Tax Exemption program. Accurate resource data will also help owners of commercial properties — particularly in the historic African American commercial center along Evans Avenue — leverage state and federal preservation tax incentives for rehabilitation of existing historic structures.

Work on Phases V and VI is scheduled to begin this summer.

To learn more about the ongoing resource survey update, your historic property or information on the city’s Preservation Program, contact Historic Preservation Officer Justin Newhart in the Development Services Department at 817-392-8037.

Photo: The map shows the boundaries of the proposed survey effort.