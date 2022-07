Lando Norris has revealed he has been subjected to death threats – and described social media abuse aimed at his model girlfriend as “horrific”.The 22-year-old British driver, in his fourth Formula One campaign, has established himself as a fans’ favourite, with more than five million followers on Instagram.But speaking ahead of Sunday’s British Grand Prix, Norris also revealed the dark side to fame.“I get death threats every now and then,” he said. “Most people do. Not enough gets done and it is tough.“If I had seen the threats when I started in 2019, it would have had more effect, but...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO