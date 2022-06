Wisconsin Humanities has been giving grants in support of local efforts to celebrate and explore our histories and cultures for 50 years! Over those decades, there have been projects in every corner of the state, serving rural and urban communities, and making Wisconsin a better place for all of us to live.It’s always exciting to announce another round of grant awards and this summer’s Major Grants are no exception. Please join us in congratulating the following eight organizations in Brown, Dane, Milwaukee, Vilas, Washington, and Waukesha Counties! These grant awards total $73,439!

