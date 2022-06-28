ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenox, MA

Book Picks - The Bookstore in Lenox

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday's Book Picks come from Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, Massachusetts. Handbook for a Post-Roe America by Robin Marty...

theberkshireedge.com

Local fixture of the Berkshires’ music culture amplifies his commitment to the community

Pittsfield — At its most basic level, Andy Wrba’s career in the local music industry can be distilled to a trio of integral ingredients—all of which stem from his role as a bass guitar player. Whether residents of the 413 know him as a member of Barefoot Truth, a teacher at The Darrow School, or music director at Mill Town Capital, he’s striking the very same chord despite wearing very different hats. “I can certainly play by myself for a while, but my role [on bass] is bridging the rhythms of the drums to the harmony of the piano,” Wrba told The Edge, adding that, “it’s all about collaboration and communication.” Plus community. Last week, he took to the stage at Bousquet Mountain (in a Barefoot Truth reunion show, their first performance since 2015); the event kicked off the Bousquet Summer Concert Series, which will continue on Thursday evenings throughout the summer—featuring a lineup hand-picked by Wrba.
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

BITS & BYTES: Pop-up dance party in Pittsfield; “Beat the Streets” basketball; GB Public Theater opening; Pittsfield Parade programming, Chesterwood sculpture show

Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. and Indoors Out! present Indepen-DANCE by Boxxa Vine!. Pittsfield — Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. will present Indepen-DANCE by Boxxa Vine on Friday, July 1, 5 to 8 p.m. at Persip Park, 175 North Street. Boxxa Vine will host a pop-up dance party at Persip Park. She will be DJing and performing hourly, moving and grooving to start the Fourth of July weekend. There will be giveaways, performances, music, and more!
PITTSFIELD, MA
Live 95.9

LOOK: Famous Actor Spotted in the Berkshires Over the Weekend (photo)

As mentioned in previous articles, it seems like everyone wants to be included in everything Berkshire County has to offer. I don't have to tell you about all of the cultural and natural attractions that flood our county from Great Barrington, Pittsfield, North Adams, Williamstown, and everywhere in between. Not to mention every season gives people a reason to visit the Berkshires year-round.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Williamstown Tea, Shake Spot Reopens Friday with New Owners

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Spring Street's newest entrepreneur is new to business ownership but not new to the business of making healthy, refreshing beverages. Logan Lamphere and her mother, Christina, took over Unlimited Nutrition at 31 Spring St. last week, and on Friday, they will hold their grand re-opening of Williamstown's home for "Good Vibes and Great Nutrition."
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
theberkshireedge.com

James T. Collingwood Jr., 63, of Sheffield

James T. Collingwood Jr., 63, passed away unexpectedly at home with his wife Theresa on Monday, June 27, 2022. He was born on December 9, 1958 in Sharon, Conn., the son of the late James Collingwood, Sr. and Betty Markham Collingwood. Jim was a 1976 graduate of Mount Everett Regional...
SHEFFIELD, MA
Live 95.9

Outdoor Movies are Back in The Berkshires for Summer 2022

A favorite summer pastime of outdoor movies in the Berkshires is back for the 2022 season. The Parks and Recreation Department in the City of Pittsfield has announced that the outdoor summer movies series at Clapp Park will return this July. Family-friendly movies will be shown on select Friday nights...
PITTSFIELD, MA
wamc.org

Pittsfield announces second and final $2.9 million round of ARPA funding for community projects

The mayor of Pittsfield, Massachusetts announced the second and final round of American Rescue Plan Act funding disbursements for community-proposed projects Wednesday. During the first round of funding, 18 individual grants accounted for almost $6 million in ARPA funding. The city received around $40 million in total from the federal COVID-19 relief legislation signed into law by President Joe Biden in March 2021. Mayor Linda Tyer held a press conference about the distribution of $2.9 million in ARPA money to 19 recipients at city hall.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WCVB

Browsing Brimfield’s antiques markets with Martha Stewart herself

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Legendary lifestyle guruMartha Stewart was among the hopeful shoppers visiting the Brimfield Antiques markets in May 2022. She told Shayna Seymour she keeps coming back because she loves the excitement of finding a "treasure." Frank Kaminski, of Beverly-based Kaminski Auctions, agrees. When he shops at Brimfield, he is looking for items to take to his auction house.
BRIMFIELD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Rotterdam musician rising on the country charts

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At only 18, David Tomasek—aka “David J”—already has millions of streams on Spotify. Music was a passion that he discovered four years ago when a movie changed his life. Playing sports was David’s passion growing up but that all changed when he watched the Justin Bieber movie “Never Say Never.” He […]
ROTTERDAM, NY
wamc.org

Riverfront site proposed for a new courthouse in Springfield

The city of Springfield is pitching a riverfront location for a new Massachusetts state courthouse. A $500 million development on the Connecticut Riverfront in Springfield’s North End that would include a new state courthouse, an 11-story apartment building, and a marina with restaurants and shops was unveiled Thursday by developer Peter Picknelly.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
