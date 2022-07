As Monday draws to a close in Kyiv and in Moscow, here are the key developments of the day:. A Russian missile hit a crowded shopping mall in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk. The regional governor said at least 13 people were killed and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of trying to sabotage people's normal life, targeting a site with over 1,000 people believed inside that posed no military threat. Monday also saw deadly attacks in other Ukrainian cities including Kharkiv and Lysychansk, Ukrainian authorities said. More than 50 Russian missiles hit cities across Ukraine over the weekend.

