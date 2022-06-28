ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians' Sandy Leon: Traded to Cleveland

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Leon was sent from the Reds to the Guardians on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations,...

www.cbssports.com

Akron Beacon Journal

Mother knows best: Guardians' Josh Naylor apologizes to Terry Francona for head-butt

CLEVELAND — Josh Naylor’s parents arrived in Cleveland too late for the start of the Guardians’ game against the Minnesota Twins Wednesday night, so they watched their son’s 10th-inning heroics at his apartment. With the Guardians down to their last strike, Naylor sent a two-run, opposite-field, game-winning shot to the Home Run Porch for a 7-6 victory, capping a four-run inning and setting off a wild celebration. Capping the jubilant melee was Naylor’s head-butt of manager Terry...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Red Sox promote right-handed reliever, send down Seabold

After Connor Seabold's performance against the Toronto Blue Jays in his second Major League start, the Red Sox optioned him back to Triple-A Worcester. Seabold pitched 4.2 innings and gave up seven runs on nine hits (three homers). He also had one walk in the 7-2 loss that broke the Red Sox' impressive seven-game winning streak. On the positive side, Seabold managed to strike out seven Blue Jays batters and caused Toronto players to swing and miss 21 times, the most by a Red Sox starter this year.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Guardians battle Twins again amid offensive funk

Cleveland hitting coach Chris Valaika said he knows how the Guardians need to play baseball. "We have to play with our hair on fire," he told Bally Sports. The Guardians have lost six of their last seven games, including 6-0 to the visiting Minnesota Twins in the nightcap of a doubleheader on Tuesday. They've fallen three games behind Minnesota in the AL Central division.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto absent from Dodgers' lineup Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander German Marquez and the Colorado Rockies. Alberto hit his second home run of the season on Tuesday, but he's on the bench a day later. Gavin Lux is on second base while Jake Lamb starts in left field and bats seventh.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Luis Castillo strikes out 11 as Reds beat Cubs 5-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Castillo struck out 11 over six shutout innings in his first win in a month, and the Cincinnati Reds beat Keegan Thompson and the Chicago Cubs 5-3 on Tuesday night. Castillo (3-4) allowed five hits and walked three while throwing a career-high 123 pitches. The...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Braves' Silvino Bracho: Dealt to Atlanta

Bracho was traded to Atlanta on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations. Bracho was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Thursday. He has appeared in 18 games with Triple-A Worcester this season and maintained a 3.16 ERA with a 36:4 K:BB. Bracho should factor into a low-leverage relief role with Atlanta throughout the final months of the season.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Serving four-game suspension

Crawford will begin serving his suspension Thursday after it was reduced from five to four games, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Crawford's suspension results from his role in a brawl that occurred during Sunday's game against the Angels, but he managed to get his sentence reduced by a game. The 27-year-old will be unavailable for the team's weekend series against the Athletics but will be able to use the Mariners' facilities to work out.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rays' Jeffrey Springs: On family medical emergency list

Springs was placed on the family medical emergency list Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Springs was a potential starter for Thursday's matchup against the Blue Jays, but he'll spend some time away from the team after landing on the bereavement list. He'll be forced to miss 3-to-7 days but should be an option to start sometime next week. Matt Wisler is serving as the opener Thursday, while Ryan Yarbrough will likely serve as a bulk reliever after he was called up.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Helcris Olivarez: Continuing throwing program

Olivarez (shoulder) is getting stronger in his throwing program and has begun to throw off a slope, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Olivarez has been sidelined all season with a shoulder strain, and player development director Chris Forbes described the left-hander as "getting there." It's unclear when Colorado will feel comfortable getting Olivarez back into game action, though he will likely begin his season with Triple-A Albuquerque once cleared.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Silvino Bracho: Designated for assignment

Bracho was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Thursday. Bracho joined the Red Sox for their series in Toronto to begin the week, but he didn't make any appearances. He's posted a 3.16 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 31.1 innings over 18 appearances (one start) at Triple-A Worcester this year, and it's possible he returns to Worcester if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Alfonso Rivas: Not starting Thursday

Rivas isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against Cincinnati, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports. Rivas started in the last five games and went 4-for-18 with two runs, two RBI, a stolen base, a walk and five strikeouts during that span. P.J. Higgins is starting at first base and batting seventh Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Guardians' Franmil Reyes: Sitting Thursday

Reyes will sit Thursday against the Twins. Reyes will get a day off Thursday after he went 0-for-4 with an RBI and two strikeouts in Wednesday's victory. Josh Naylor will take over at designated hitter while Owen Miller enters the lineup at first base in the series finale.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Padres' Luke Voit: Not in Thursday's lineup

Voit isn't starting Thursday against the Dodgers. Voit is getting a breather after he went 3-for-17 with a run, an RBI, a walk and seven strikeouts over the last five games. Manny Machado (ankle) is serving as the designated hitter and batting second Thursday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Takes batting practice

Haniger (ankle) took batting practice on the field before Tuesday's game, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Haniger has also been doing some light jogging every morning and has noticed improvement over time in terms of his comfort level. The veteran outfielder's turn on the field Tuesday represented his first time swinging the bat during his rehab process, and he remains optimistic he'll soon be able to undertake sprints and agility exercises as well.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Yonathan Daza: On bench, could lose playing time

Daza is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers. Daza stayed in the lineup for Monday's 4-0 win while lefty Tyler Anderson was on the hill for the Dodgers, but the 28-year-old will be on the bench for the second game of the series, despite Los Angeles bringing another southpaw (Clayton Kershaw) to the mound. The righty-hitting Daza should generally have a decent path to playing time versus lefties, but he'll likely struggle to find work against right-handed pitching now that Kris Bryant is back from the injured list. Moving forward, the Rockies are likely to use Bryant, Charlie Blackmon, Connor Joe and Randal Grichuk as their primary options at the three outfield spots and designated hitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Braves' A.J. Minter: Could be closer candidate

Minter and Will Smith are viewed as the top candidates to pick up saves for Atlanta after closer Kenley Jansen was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to an irregular heartbeat, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Jansen has previously missed action during the 2011, 2012 and 2018...
ATLANTA, GA

