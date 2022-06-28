ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians' Ian Gibaut: Moved off 40-man roster

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

The Guardians designated Gibaut for assignment Tuesday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports. Gibaut was dropped from the 40-man roster so the...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Franmil Reyes on Guardians' bench Thursday afternoon

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Franmil Reyes is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Chris Archer and the Minnesota Twins. Reyes is out of the order for the second time in three games after he went 0-for-4 with an RBI and two strikeouts on Wednesday. Josh Naylor is taking over at designated hitter while Owen Miller replaces Reyes in the lineup to play first base and bat fifth. Naylor hit a walk-off two-run homer in the 10th inning on Wednesday night.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Heads to bench

Flores is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. He'll take a seat in favor of the lefty-hitting Donovan Walton as the Giants stock up on extra left-handed bats to counter Tigers right-hander Rony Garcia. Flores went 2-for-10 with a home run, a double, two walks, three runs and three RBI while starting each of the past three games, and he should have a fairly clear path to a near-everyday role at second base until Brandon Crawford (knee) comes off the injured list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ESPN

Cleveland Guardians place Austin Hedges on IL, trade for Sandy Leon

CLEVELAND -- Guardians catcher Austin Hedges was placed on the seven-day injured list with a concussion on Tuesday, forcing the team to acquire veteran Sandy Leon in a trade with Cincinnati. The Guardians made the deal -- and several other roster moves -- before a day-night doubleheader against the AL...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Guardians' Luke Maile absent from Thursday lineup

Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Chris Archer and the Minnesota Twins. Maile is grabbing a seat after starting the last two games and going 1-for-6 at the dish. Sandy Leon is starting at catcher and hitting eighth.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto absent from Dodgers' lineup Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander German Marquez and the Colorado Rockies. Alberto hit his second home run of the season on Tuesday, but he's on the bench a day later. Gavin Lux is on second base while Jake Lamb starts in left field and bats seventh.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Phil Nevin, Jesse Winker receive big suspensions for Angels-Mariners fight

MLB on Monday announced suspensions for those involved in the brawl between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. Phil Nevin and Jesse Winker got hit hard. The Angels interim manager was suspended 10 games, while Winker was suspended seven games. Mariners shortstop JP Crawford, Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon (out for the season due to a wrist injury) and Angels coach Don Chiti all got five games. Angels relievers Andrew Wantz and Ryan Tepera were suspended three games apiece. Wantz was the pitcher who threw behind Julio Rodriguez in the first inning and hit Winker to start the second.
ANAHEIM, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Vs. Rockies Game Preview: Austin Barnes, Hanser Alberto Part Of Right-Handed-Heavy Lineup

After being shut out by Chad Kuhl in the series opener, the Los Angeles Dodgers look to get back on track against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Clayton Kershaw makes his ninth start of the season and hopes to build on a solid outing against the Cincinnati Reds. He turned in six innings of one-run ball — his longest start since returning from the 10-day injured list earlier this month — and collected seven strikeouts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Sergio Alcantara: Designated for assignment

Alcantara was designated for assignment by the Padres on Thursday. Alcantara saw sporadic playing time during his stint on the Padres' active roster, and he hit just .114 with three runs, three RBI, two walks and 12 strikeouts over 22 games. He'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after Matt Batten's contract was selected by San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

MLB roundup: Guardians score 4 in 10th to edge Twins

Josh Naylor belted a two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning, capping a four-run rally that powered the Cleveland Guardians to a stunning 7-6 victory over the visiting Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. The Twins scored three in the top of the 10th, then got the first out in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Remains out of lineup

Thompson isn't starting Thursday's game against the Padres, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports. Thompson started in five consecutive games ahead of Wednesday's series finale against the Rockies, but he'll remain out of the lineup for a second consecutive matchup during Thursday's series opener against the Padres. Jake Lamb is serving as the designated hitter while Chris Taylor starts in right field.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Giants' Wilmer Flores sitting on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Flores will move to the bench on Wednesday with Donnie Walton starting at second base. Walton will bat eighth versus right-hander Rony Garcia and Detroit. numberFire's models project Walton for 6.5...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Amir Garrett: Solid versus Rangers

Garrett struck out one and walked one in 1.1 scoreless innings during Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Rangers. Garrett got the last out of the fourth inning and stayed in for the fifth after an ineffective start from Jonathan Heasley. In seven outings in June, Garrett has allowed six runs in 4.2 innings, though he's given up multiple runs in two of those appearances while giving up no runs in four. The southpaw is still struggling with consistency halfway through the year, which has seen him post a 6.38 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 21:15 K:BB across 18.1 innings. Walks have long been a problem for Garrett, but he's allowed 7.4 BB/9 this year, by far the worst mark of his career, which has wiped out the benefits of a .238 BABIP.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Padres' Jorge Alfaro: Riding pine Thursday

Alfaro isn't starting Thursday against the Dodgers. Alfaro went 3-for-13 with two doubles, five RBI and five strikeouts over his last three games but will take a seat for a second consecutive matchup. Austin Nola is starting behind the plate and batting sixth.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Leaves after HBP

DeJong exited Wednesday's game with Triple-A Memphis after being hit by a pitch on the hand, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. DeJong has been at Memphis since being demoted May 10, and he has a .219/.264/.475 slash line with 11 home runs and 36 RBI in 39 games. He should be considered day-to-day since the specifics of the injury remain unclear.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Serving four-game suspension

Crawford will begin serving his suspension Thursday after it was reduced from five to four games, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Crawford's suspension results from his role in a brawl that occurred during Sunday's game against the Angels, but he managed to get his sentence reduced by a game. The 27-year-old will be unavailable for the team's weekend series against the Athletics but will be able to use the Mariners' facilities to work out.
SEATTLE, WA
