Guardians' Ian Gibaut: Moved off 40-man roster

Garrett struck out one and walked one in 1.1 scoreless innings during Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Rangers. Garrett got the last out of the fourth inning and stayed in for the fifth after an ineffective start from Jonathan Heasley. In seven outings in June, Garrett has allowed six runs in 4.2 innings, though he's given up multiple runs in two of those appearances while giving up no runs in four. The southpaw is still struggling with consistency halfway through the year, which has seen him post a 6.38 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 21:15 K:BB across 18.1 innings. Walks have long been a problem for Garrett, but he's allowed 7.4 BB/9 this year, by far the worst mark of his career, which has wiped out the benefits of a .238 BABIP.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO