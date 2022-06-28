ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Ludacris' manager is wounded during Atlanta shooting that killed second man and left third injured: Incident happened in upscale Buckhead neighborhood that wants to secede from city over soaring crime

By Associated Press, Ruth Bashinsky For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Rap star Ludacris' longtime manager was shot and injured in an upscale Atlanta neighborhood Sunday - with a 23 year-old man killed during the same shootout.

Music executive Chaka Zulu, co-CEO of Disturbing Tha Peace Records, was wounded and rushed to the hospital with two others, who were also hit by gunfire.

Artez Benton, 23, ended up dead, with the third man suffering injuries he survived. That victim has not been named.

The shooting erupted in a parking lot behind a strip mall following an argument, although it's unclear what the dispute was about.

Cops haven't made any arrests, and say the parties involved hadn't been visiting any nearby businesses before gunfire erupted.

Benton, a graduate of Young Harris College, a private college located in the mountains of North Georgia, shared the tragic news on Facebook on Tuesday.

'Artez Benton's kind spirit, passion for baseball, and heart for others left a great mark on YHC and every other part of the world he touched,' the post read.

'Please join us in lifting up thoughts and prayers for his friends and family in this incredibly difficult time. We will forever honor the beautiful life of Artez Benton, Class of 2021.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VKdrd_0gOUSBU400
Music manager Chaka Zulu (right) pictured, left, with his most famous client Ludacris, was shot and wounded in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood Sunday evening 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yaKsP_0gOUSBU400
Artez Benton, 23, was killed in the shooting, which erupted after an argument in a strip mall parking lot  

The Sunday night murder took place in the 2200 block of Peachtree Road around 11:35 p.m., a popular area in the upscale are that is dotted with shops and restaurants.

The city of Atlanta has been plagued faced with escalating violence with violent crime up at 55.3 percent, in comparison to the national average at 22.7 percent, according to a report.

Buckhead is Atlanta's wealthiest neighborhood, and is trying to secede from the city over its soaring violent crime.

Police Lt. Germain Dearlove told local news media that the shooting was the 'result of a dispute in the parking lot.'

Dearlove did not say if the three victims had frequented any of the businesses before the shooting took place.

Hours before the Sunday night slay on Peachtree Road, another shooting took place at a Subway restaurant attached to a gas station located in downtown Atlanta that left one employee dead and another injured.

Police said the shooting that happened around 6:30pm started after an argument over mayonnaise.

Police said the man argued with the two female workers before shooting them.

Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr, said one of the victimes, a 26 year old woman died, and the 24-year-old woman remains in critical condition.

'This was a very tragic situation that did not have to occur,' Hampton said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EwwXm_0gOUSBU400
The scene of where the shooting took place in the parking lof in the block of 2200 Peachtree Road 

Hampton said a 36-year-old man is believed to be the shooter in the Subway shooting but have not yet released his name.

The shooter was taken into custody on Sunday night after someone provided the police with information on the suspect.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

Man suspected of shooting two Subway employees in Atlanta identified

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The suspect for the shooting that killed one Subway employee and injured another has been identified. He has been identified by Fulton County as Melvin Williams of Atlanta. He was booked in the Fulton County Jail on June 27. A criminal history check reveals that Williams...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police find parents of child wandering street alone

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department said officers located the parents of a child found wandering alone on an Atlanta street. Police advised resdients to look out for the four-year-old's parents on Tuesday morning. Police found the child wandering alone on Glenwood Avenue on Tuesday morning. Police said the child...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Buckhead, GA
City
Hampton, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Decomposed body discovered behind Buckhead home, police say

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department confirmed someone found a body on Wednesday morning behind a home in suburban Buckhead. Police investigated near a home on Brookdale Drive. Police said officers went to the home at around 8:45 a.m. and found a man partially submerged in a creek. Homicide investigators...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ludacris
californiaexaminer.net

Rising Rapper King Von Dead at 26 After Shooting in Atlanta

Early Friday morning, King Von, a Chicago rapper who had previously relocated to Atlanta, was gunned down in his hometown. After an altercation broke out on Trinity Avenue between two parties, police say two shots were fired. He was 26 years old. According to the Atlanta Police Department, a warrant...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Atlanta Police#Downtown Atlanta#Violent Crime#Young Harris College
11Alive

Neighbors describe what they saw inside Gwinnett apartment where children allegedly lived with 'old food, urine, and feces'

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two parents have been charged with cruelty to children, accused of forcing their three young children to live in unsanitary conditions. Warrants obtained by 11Alive show 27-year-old Dorien Green and 24-year-old Omi Smith allowed a three, four, and eight-year-old child, to "live with old food, urine, and feces all over the floors, walls, and bedding."
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
fox5atlanta.com

Multiple people shot in Grayson neighborhood, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police said at least two men were wounded at a home in Grayson on Sunday afternoon. Gwinnett County Police Department officers were at the screen on Tullifenney Court. Police investigators arrived on scene at around 2:30 p.m. to find two men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The men were hospitalized.
GRAYSON, GA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

448K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy