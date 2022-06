RiverWood Bank in Bemidji held their annual bratwurst fundraiser on Tuesday for the United Way of Bemidji Area. For over a decade, RiverWood Bank has been supporting the organizations with their fundraisers. After two years of being unable to host the bratwurst fundraiser, the bank finally got the chance to fire up their grill and raise money for the non-profit once more. Being one of the biggest fundraisers RiverWood Bank hosts, people, organizations, and businesses in the community assist in making it happen.

BEMIDJI, MN ・ 5 HOURS AGO