TALLAHASSEE - Enterprise Florida will provide $5 million to help Miami host games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer tournament. Gordon Bailey, chairman of the Enterprise Florida Finance & Compensation Committee, said the money will go to the Florida Sports Foundation to help the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau prepare for the games. FIFA announced on June 15 that 16 North American cities would host matches. Miami is one of 11 sites chosen in the United States, along with three in Mexico and two in Canada. "With the Super Bowl in Tampa last year and Formula One in...

MIAMI, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO