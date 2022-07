Fireworks, parades and the Kiwanis pancake and sausage breakfast. Those are three key traditions that highlight Manistee festivals, whether the forest or strawberry festivals. The Manistee Kiwanis Club for nearly 30 years has been providing a festival tradition for visitors and Manisteeans alike with its tasty pancake and sausage breakfasts. This year, the event will be held at the Manistee Armory from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. on July 4.

MANISTEE COUNTY, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO