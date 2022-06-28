ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

How Adison Justis Turned Content Creation Into A Flourishing Modeling Career

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pJv4n_0gOUNQ5Q00

Though Instagram was only introduced to the world as recently as 2010, the phenomenon of the application’s widespread adoption has turned it into one of the most indispensable and ubiquitous tools of the modern world. With more than one billion monthly active users and reaches into the farthest corners of the globe, social media platforms like Instagram have become breeding grounds for uses as mundane as keeping up with family and friends, or as targeted as attracting new customers for businesses via robust social media strategies.

The rise of Instagram has also brought with it a new era of tastemakers to the global stage: influencers. Whether boasting multi-millions of followers or a more niche audience relating to a specific subject, content creators have become an integral backbone to the contemporary marketing world, able to pitch things to their loyal audience with ease. But beyond capitalistic applications, influencers have become a form of celebrity in their own right – just look at Charli D’Amelio , Addison Rae , or Chiara Ferragni , for example, content creators who have broken beyond the boundaries of social media to become bona fide household names.

For rising social media star Adison Justis , her mega-popular Instagram and TikTok presence has given the Calabasas native numerous opportunities previously unknown to the 5’5” stunner. After collaborating with Instagram’s favorite swimwear brand Frankies Bikinis, Justis was scouted by international modeling agency Wilhelmina thanks to the eye-catching photos the partnership produced, dipping Justis’ toes into the world of professional modeling for the very first time. Now, with international campaigns under her belt for massive brands like FashionNova and Lounge, Justis’ social media presence has been leveraged into a flourishing modeling career.

Though growing to prominence for her eye-catching good looks – both in her consistent social networking posts and her professional modeling shoots – Justis is certainly no one trick pony, with big dreams of becoming a practicing criminal justice attorney. With mentorship by prison reform expert Lori Rothschild Ansaldi , who hosts the podcast The System alongside Kim Kardashian West , Justis is certainly well on her way to turning her lofty goals into a reality.

With nearly 1 million followers between her buzzy Instagram and TikTok accounts, Justis is most certainly an influencer to watch out for – especially given her lofty ambitions. While her social media prowess will most certainly result in more content creating opportunities, we can’t to see what’s next in store for the aspiring lawyer and in-demand model next.

For the latest updates, explore Jusits’ website here or follow her on Instagram and TikTok for more.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

VidCon 2022 Was a Candy-Colored, Covid-Spreading, Content-Creating Extravaganza

Click here to read the full article. After two years on hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, VidCon — the annual convention for fans, creators, and online platform industry types — returned to the Anaheim Convention Center last week. But it looked a little different than usual. For starters, the ear-piercing shrieks of fans lining up to meet their favorite creators were just a little quieter. With 50,000 attendees as opposed to 2019’s 75,000, the convention was somewhat smaller than it previously had been. Further, unlike VidCons of years past, some attendees were wearing masks, albeit an infinitesimally small number among...
ANAHEIM, CA
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion Is No One’s ‘Plan B’ in Sexy New Video

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion brings the heat (while throwing some serious shade on an ex) in the new music video for her song, “Plan B,” which dropped Thursday. The video sees the rapper spilling some serious tea about a former love while rapping her head bop-worthy verses straight into the camera. Whoever Meg wrote the song about should be hella scared. “Still can’t believe I used to fuck with ya/Poppin Plan Bs ’cause I ain’t planned to be stuck with ya,” she raps in the first verse. “Damn, I see you still kick it with...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Pregnant Nicky, Tessa Hilton show off baby bumps in matching swimsuits

Sisters-in-law Nicky and Tessa Hilton are showing off their pregnancy progress poolside. The fashion designer, 38, and the model, 28, wore matching pink-and-purple Liberty floral one-piece swimsuits from A Pea in the Pod ($128) while lounging on Tuesday. “Suns out ☀️ Bumps out 🤰,” Nicky wrote on Instagram. “Can’t wait for the cousins to meet each other!” Tessa — who’s married to Nicky’s brother, Barron Hilton — commented, “Love you! So soon!” She reposted the same image on Wednesday, writing, “Matching bumps 🤰🏼🤰🏼The count down [sic] begins!” She cradled her budding belly in the sweet shot, while Nicky posed with one arm behind her head. Both...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Racy Vacation Photos

Just last weekend, PGA Tour star Brooks Koepka officially came off the market. The four-time major winner married his longtime partner, model Jena Sims. The couple started dating just a few years ago and became one of the sport's beloved couples. Both Koepka and Sims described the wedding as the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charli D'amelio
Person
Chiara Ferragni
Person
Addison Rae
StyleCaster

Zendaya Just Addressed Rumors She’s Pregnant With Tom’s Baby—Here’s What She Said

Click here to read the full article. Calling her out! Zendaya addresses the pregnancy rumors about her having Tom Holland’s baby. The Dune star took to Instagram to clear the air that none of the posts were real. On June 15, 2022, Zendaya posted a TikTok of a fake pregnancy post made by a fan trying to impersonate her. The fake post included a sonogram of a baby as well as a caption that said “I love you. Halfway there,” and a fake comment made by Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Marisa Tomei. The TikTok is part of a trend called...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

In The Buff! Rumer Willis Snaps A Series Of Sultry Selfies From The Bathtub

For Rumer Willis, self-care Sunday is a warm bath and an impromptu photo shoot!On June 5, the actress uploaded a few snaps of herself from the bathtub without much explanation, simply captioning the post, "😮😏😜☺️." The star, 33, had nothing on aside from some jewelry, and her orange locks were tied up with the bangs hanging loose."A gorgeous girly... 👏👏👏," commented one fan, while another declared, "Prettiest woman ever." As usual, plenty of people likened the Empire alum's looks to that of her famous mom, Demi Moore, 59. "You're beautiful just like your mother," commented a fan, as another echoed,...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Chlöe Treats The BET Awards Audience To A Sultry “Suprise”

Click here to read the full article. Before the 2022 BET Awards wrapped for the night, Chlöe took the stage immediately following Diddy’s Lifetime Achievement Award tribute and speech. (Throughout the night, we’d been wondering when the Parkwood Princess would take the stage. As we saw her shadow eagerly awaiting the commercial break’s end from the audience, we knew we were in for a treat. Pun intended.) Channeling the likes of Janet Jackson, Chlöe—Miss Bailey, if you nasty—flipped the vibe from energetic to seductive as she and her dancers moved as one for her first live performance of her new single,...
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Julia Roberts Rocks Daisy Dukes & A Sexy Swimsuit As She Films New Movie: Photos

If Julia Roberts is waiting there on the beach, it’s a no-brainer decision to “leave the world behind.” Julia, 54, hit the beach to film a scene in her new Netflix thriller, and she dressed for the sunny weather. The Pretty Woman star rocked an olive green one-piece swimsuit with a low cut, a navy blue long-sleeve shirt (as a cover-up), and a pair of cutoff shorts. The “Daisy Duke” denim shorts allowed Julia to show off her incredibly toned legs while filming a scene with Ethan Hawke and Charlie Evans. Julia wore her lusciously long hair loose and opted for a pair of aviator sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modeling Agency#Social Media Platforms#Content Creation#Tiktok#Frankies Bikinis
Talking With Tami

Party Pics: Keith Sweat & Lisa Wu’s Son Justin Showcases New Film

I had such a lovely time at Justin Sweat’s viewing party for his new film, “The Stepmother” that’s streaming now on Tubi! If you’re not familiar with who Justin is, he is the son of R&B Crooner Keith Sweat and my dear friend Lisa Wu, who you guys affectionally loved from the hit realty show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 1 & 2.
MOVIES
The Independent

People are amazed at how much Blue Ivy Carter looks like Beyonce at recent NBA outing: ‘Literally twins’

Blue Ivy Carter set the internet ablaze after a classic embarrassing dad moment with her father Jay-Z went viral. Now, people can’t get over how similar the 10-year-old looks to her superstar mom, Beyoncé.Blue Ivy attended the NBA playoff game between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics on Monday evening with her father. During the game, the two appeared on the jumbotron screen, where the “99 Problems” rapper put his arm around his oldest daughter. Jay-Z planted a kiss on his daughter’s cheek, but she tried to pull his arm away.Fans were amused by the classic dad moment, especially...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Scantily Clad Madonna Lets Loose At After-Party With Daughter Lourdes Leon

Nobody does risqué quite like Madonna. The "Material Girl" singer, 63, showed some major skin on Instagram while celebrating with daughter Lourdes Leon at the after-party for her Pride concert on Saturday, June 25. "I want to say that I had a great time at the party after my Show for Pride 🏳️‍🌈 at terminal 5," Madonna penned alongside a photo of herself and her eldest daughter, 25. WHO IS THAT? MADONNA LOOKS UNRECOGNIZABLE AS SHE POSES WITH CELEB PALS AT BRITNEY SPEARS’ WEDDINGAs OK! exclusively reported, the chart topper continues to show off her assets on stage and off,...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Mariah Carey steps out with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka in sparkling dress

This diva has “Big (Pride) Energy.” Mariah Carey stepped out in sequins on Monday for a date night with her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka. The pop icon, 53, and her dancer beau, 39, hit a screening of the gay rom-com “Bros,” with Carey (who hosted the event) showing her support in a sparkling black minidress adorned with the movie’s title. She paired her on-theme LBD with a rainbow-striped sequined jacket, sheer black tights and 6-inch Christian Louboutin heels ($1,395). Tanaka opted for a more casual ensemble, wearing a Gucci leather varsity jacket, light-wash jeans and white sneakers.  The “Heartbreaker” songstress — who’s famous for sporting glittering gowns in hot tubs, snowstorms and even on fast food runs — also posted an Instagram Reel ahead of the screening, smiling in a purple sequined Tom Ford racerback dress ($2,600) and yet another pair of towering stilettos. Carey and Tanaka met when he was a backup dancer on her 2006 Adventures of Mimi Tour, and they got together in 2016, following the musician’s split from billionaire James Packer. They’ve been dating on and off ever since. Out September 30, “Bros” stars and was co-written by comedian Billy Eichner, and is the first major studio film to feature an all-LGBTQIA+ principal cast.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elle

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Passionately Make Out in the Bahamas and Confirm They’re Thriving 5+ Years In

Shortly after a fan spotted Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift dining together in New York City with a friend, the very private couple of five and a half years was photographed by paparazzi publicly making out in the picturesque Bahamas water while on vacation. TMZ ran the initial photos and details, reporting that the two were seen there on Sunday. Here they are, kissing in the ocean—happy summer solstice, indeed:
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Devin Booker ‘Likes’ Kendall Jenner’s Stripped-Down Photo After Split

Either Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner are having second thoughts about ending their two-year relationship, or all is well between these former lovers. Devin, 25, didn’t let the breakup stop him from clicking the heart button on Kendall’s June 26 Instagram gallery, the one that featured her sunbathing in nothing but a baseball cap. Kendall, 26, returned the favor. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Kendall had also “liked” Devin’s June 26 post of him having a “day @ the park” at JaVale McGee’s annual JUGLIFE charity softball game.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Nick Cannon Just Confirmed He’s Expecting More Kids With One of His Baby Mamas This Year

Click here to read the full article. Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they’re expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!) Whether they’re about to be first-time parents or turning out to be a family of 10, these celebs are proud to share the news. But before we get into these celebrity pregnancies of 2022, let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember all the celebrity babies...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Shakira Holds Hands With Son Sasha, 7, In 1st Photos Since Split From Gerard Pique

Heartbreak can feel like a kick to the gut, and there were plenty of those going down on Wednesday when Shakira took one of her and Gerard Piqué’s sons to karate in Barcelona, Spain. The outing marked the first time Shakira, 45, was seen in public since she and Gerard, 35, announced the end of their relationship. In the photos, the “Queen of Latin Music” held the hand of her and Gerard’s seven-year-old son, Sasha, while exiting the karate class. Shakira kept it casual with a “Locals Only” t-shirt, a pair of distressed jeans, and some fashionable sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Khloé Kardashian Gives A Shout-Out To Her Plastic Surgeon For Her 'Perfect Nose'

It's only been a few months since Khloé Kardashian shared why she went under the knife and got a nose job, but now it seems like the reality star couldn't be happier with the results. So much so, when her plastic surgeon Dr. Raj Kanodia wished the blonde babe a happy 38th birthday on Monday, June 27, she wrote back a sweet note. "Wishing you another hundred years of health, happiness and success," the doctor gushed. The Good American co-founder shared the post on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Thank you for my perfect [nose emoji]."In April 2020, the Keeping Up...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jessie James Decker Admits She & Eric ‘Aren’t Preventing Anything’ After Revealing She Has Baby Fever

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker share three gorgeous kids: Vivianne, 8, Eric, 6, and Forrest, 4. After a few years off, getting back on the road to tour her music and promoting her thriving clothing line Kittenish, Jessie admitted in an IG post that she was considering having another baby! “It depends on the month girl!” she laughed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “I go through phases… this month is a ‘No.’ Next month might be a ‘Yes.'”
NFL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Saturday's Shakira News

Pop icon Shakira and footballer Gerard Pique are breaking up after 12 years together. The celebrity couple announced the shocking news in a joint statement. "We regret to confirm that we are separating," they said. "For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask for respect for our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

74K+
Followers
1K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy