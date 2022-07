An Erlanger-based group for veterans announced its annual 5K walk/run will be at The Banks in downtown Cincinnati this November. Disabled American Veterans, or DAV, will hold its 10th annual 5K on Saturday, Nov. 5. The organization, whose national headquarters is located at 860 Dolwick Drive in Erlanger, invites individuals to participate in a “run, roll, walk and motorcycle ride that thanks those who served and raises awareness of the issues our ill and injured veterans face every day,” according to a press release from the organization.

