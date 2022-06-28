ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharp rise in abandoned rabbits blamed on lockdown pet boom

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Scottish SPCA is warning of a sharp rise in abandoned pet rabbits. Already 29 have been taken into care this year, up from nine in 2021. The charity believes many were bought as pets during Covid lockdowns. It says many owners are unaware rabbits have complex welfare needs....

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Adopted stray ‘puppy’ turns out to be raccoon dog

A Shanghai resident recently found out the “puppy” she had raised for 2 months is actually a raccoon dog. The woman revealed that she'd found the newborn animal in her garden, hidden in a pile of fallen leaves, while the city was under lockdown. For a month, the tiny pup - named Jixiang - slept inside the house and was only identified as a racoon dog when the woman sent photos of it to her friend, who is an “animal expert”.On 9 June, it was sent to the Shanghai Zoo for professional care.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Zoo gives cheetah cub a puppy to soothe anxietyElephant cools off with firefighter's hoseWilliam and Kate visit Fitzwilliam museum to admire joint portrait of themselves
BBC

Baby rabbits rescued from cement mixer in Cambridgeshire

Three baby rabbits are being cared for after being spotted tumbling around in a cement mixer. Their nest was in sand on a building site in Cambridgeshire, and the sand had been shovelled into the mixer. It was only when the mixer was turning that a builder saw something inside,...
Aabha Gopan

Woman eaten by 20 Maine Coon cats after she collapsed dead

A woman, whose name isn’t revealed, was eaten by her pets after she died in her home and wasn’t discovered for two weeks by the police. The woman was a cat breeder and owned 20 Maine coon pedigree cats. These cats are muscular in build and passive in nature and are known as ‘the gentle giant’.
lexnau.com

The blue kittens never seen before!

These are some of the most beautiful loving pets. 🥰. All beautiful kittens and eyes too… They are so cute never seen them in that color!. They are really blue, absolutely gorgeous kitties!. So beautiful and very adorable 🥰🥰 They are all absolutely gorgeous fur babies. They all look...
dailyphew.com

Shedding Tears, A Giraffe Approaches A Car Begging For Help In So Much Pain

Those in the automobile were devastated when a giraffe approached, hoping that they would feel sympathy and provide him the care he so desperately needed to ease his severe agony. Her expression simply showed the immense grief and anguish she was experiencing as a result of her. Unfortunately, reports of...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Endangered Great Indian Hornbill bird tortured and killed in distressing video in India

A graphic video that showed an endangered hornbill being beaten with a stick and stamped on by locals in India has prompted officials to arrest three accused.The incidence of the Great Indian Hornbill’s torture occured in the country’s northeastern Nagaland state and was tweeted by People for Animals India on Wednesday.“A video of an Endangered Great Indian Hornbill being tortured in Wokha District, Nagaland went viral,” the animal welfare organisation said in its post.In the video, a man is seen whacking the bird on its wing cartilage with a stick while other men on the spot hold the bird tightly...
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

Pregnant Cow Kneels In Slaughterhouse Begging To Be Let Live

Without a doubt, all living species, including those that have long been regarded food for humans, have a right to life. Without excluding any species, there are numerous examples that demonstrate, particularly to nonbelievers, that animals have feelings and deserve to survive. The story of a pregnant cow that knelt...
ANIMALS
pawmypets.com

Weak Dog Chained Up For 5 Years Cried As Rescuer Held Her Face In Her Hands

A YouTube subscriber that follows Love Furry Friends online reached out regarding a dog in her neighborhood. The poor pup had been surviving on a chain outside for 5 years. She was emaciated and lost all her hair from advanced manage. Her proprietor really did not feed her or give her any affection.
ANIMALS
pawmypets.com

Little Girl Goes Out For A Walk And Gets Back Home With A Surprise

A few days ago, this 8-year-old girl named Isa stepped out for a walk around the neighborhood in Brazil, where she lives. Her adult relative, Grazi Do Vale Silva, had asked her to pick up some milk from the shop on her way. But she got back with something else entirely.
ANIMALS

