Illinois Primary Election preview: North suburban attorney Kathy Salvi has emerged as leading contender in GOP U.S. Senate race

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Today is Primary Election day in Illinois, and voters will decide the preliminary rounds in several key races.

Incumbent Senator Tammy Duckworth is unopposed in the Democratic Primary as she tries for a second six-year term. Seven Republicans are vying for the chance to oust the popular veteran and crusader for people with disabilities.

Attorney Kathy Salvi has the highest name recognition. She ran for Congress in 2006 and her husband was a state lawmaker. Peggy Hubbard and Casey Chlebek tried to challenge Senior senator Dick Durbin two years ago.

There are a lot of undecided voters in this race but an Ogden and Fry poll seemed to give Salvi a recent edge.

