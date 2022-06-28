ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Primary Election preview: North suburban attorney Kathy Salvi has emerged as leading contender in GOP U.S. Senate race

By Craig Dellimore
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EKqZr_0gOUN4zv00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Today is Primary Election day in Illinois, and voters will decide the preliminary rounds in several key races.

Incumbent Senator Tammy Duckworth is unopposed in the Democratic Primary as she tries for a second six-year term. Seven Republicans are vying for the chance to oust the popular veteran and crusader for people with disabilities.

Attorney Kathy Salvi has the highest name recognition. She ran for Congress in 2006 and her husband was a state lawmaker. Peggy Hubbard and Casey Chlebek tried to challenge Senior senator Dick Durbin two years ago.

There are a lot of undecided voters in this race but an Ogden and Fry poll seemed to give Salvi a recent edge.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Ogden, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Tammy Duckworth
KFVS12

Unofficial election results: Illinois Primary

Check the outcome of the Illinois primary here. Illinois voters turned up at the polls Tuesday for the primary election. A look at the Illinois primary election before the polls close. Kentucky attorneys respond to abortion ban; some offering pro bono services. Updated: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Primary Election#Election Day#Election State#Gop#U S Senate#Democratic#Republicans#Audacy#Wbbm Newsradio Facebook
vandaliaradio.com

Bailey to take on Pritzker in November’s race for Illinois governor

A downstate farmer will be taking on a billionaire in the race for Illinois governor this fall. After state Sen. Darren Bailey had a commanding lead in the six-way race for the Republican nomination Tuesday, other leading candidates like Jesse Sullivan and Richard Irvin conceded. Irvin said they fought a tough fight.
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

Woodford County public servant takes GOP 105th Illinois House District Race

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Woodford County Chief Deputy and small business owner Dennis Tipsword walked away victorious Tuesday in the four-way GOP race to fill the seat being vacated by long time state Representative Dan Brady. Tipsword won the race with 39-percent of the vote, amounting to 5.616 votes....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
chicagopopular.com

GOP candidate for gov also says he wants to meet with Lori Lightfoot

After calling Chicago a hellhole, Darren Bailey now says he has hope and faith in the city. “I believe that Chicago will be the greatest city in this nation and I want to be a part of making that happen.” GOP candidate for gov also says he wants to meet with Lori Lightfoot.
CHICAGO, IL
WIFR

Illinois primary election outcomes could flip House, Senate

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Illinois voters make their voices heard as the state’s primary election comes to a close Tuesday. Those that cast their ballot tell 23 News they had no issues getting in and out of polling sites, while others say they voted early. Redistricting pushed the primary a little later than usual, but there are several important races on the ballot that could be game changers come November’s general election.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Illinois Election Day: Republicans to pick nominee to face Gov. Pritzker

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Republicans on Tuesday will choose a nominee to take on Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker, a billionaire who has spent millions trying to get the rival he wants and increase his already sizable advantage in the state this fall. Among the Republican front-runners is conservative state Sen. Darren Bailey, a farmer who received former […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy