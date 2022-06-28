ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holes-in-one made in Southwest Florida. See the latest to bury an ace

By Izubee Charles, Naples Daily News
 2 days ago

HOLES-IN-ONE

Andy Williams: with a 5-iron on the 169-yard No. 2 hole at Grey Oaks Country Club, June 24; Witnesses: Steven Kirkpatrick, Roland Mercier, Stephen Granger

Mark Steinberg: with a 8-iron on the 138-yard No. 17 hole at Fiddlesticks, June 23

Stephen Nellis: with a pitching wedge on the No. 4 hole at Bentley Village, June 22

Dan Ferrell: with a pitching wedge on the 110-yard No. 18 hole at Quail Run Golf Club, June 17; Witnesses: Bill Radunz, Bob Heaton, Ken Finegan

