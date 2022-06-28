Sports betting in the Bayou State attracting Texas visitors

The chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board says casinos in Shreveport and Lake Charles are seeing an influx of sports bettors from Texas. Ronnie Johns says since sports betting is not legal in the Lone Star State, the properties on the western side of the state are benefitting and they are investing that money back into their casinos.

“L’Auberge has completed their permanent sports book, they spent 6.5 million dollars on it, it’s called “Bar Stool.” it’s incredibly nice,” said Johns.

Johns says sports betting has been operational for over six months now and it’s produced 12.5 million dollars in additional tax revenues for the state. He says 80% of that is from mobile sports betting. Johns says a portion of that money goes towards early education.

“25% of that of course is going to early childhood education that’s statutorily dedicated, 10% of that is going to go back to the parishes that okayed sports betting,” said Johns.

Johns says sports betting has been a nice addition for the gaming industry, but casinos are reporting a decline in spending for amenities due to inflation, rising interest and high gas prices.

“The restaurants, the golf courses, the pool areas, the spas, they are seeing a decrease in those activities,” said Johns