ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Sports betting in the Bayou State attracting Texas visitors

By Jeff Palermo
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2odRQN_0gOUMqsP00

The chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board says casinos in Shreveport and Lake Charles are seeing an influx of sports bettors from Texas. Ronnie Johns says since sports betting is not legal in the Lone Star State, the properties on the western side of the state are benefitting and they are investing that money back into their casinos.

“L’Auberge has completed their permanent sports book, they spent 6.5 million dollars on it, it’s called “Bar Stool.” it’s incredibly nice,” said Johns.

Johns says sports betting has been operational for over six months now and it’s produced 12.5 million dollars in additional tax revenues for the state. He says 80% of that is from mobile sports betting. Johns says a portion of that money goes towards early education.

“25% of that of course is going to early childhood education that’s statutorily dedicated, 10% of that is going to go back to the parishes that okayed sports betting,” said Johns.

Johns says sports betting has been a nice addition for the gaming industry, but casinos are reporting a decline in spending for amenities due to inflation, rising interest and high gas prices.

“The restaurants, the golf courses, the pool areas, the spas, they are seeing a decrease in those activities,” said Johns

Comments / 1

Related
Arkansas Outside

The Buffalo National River Won’t Quite Be The Same

Lauren Ray has been an incredible ambassador for Arkansas over the past six years. She has brought her wonderful talents to bear on the Buffalo National River. She will be missed as she heads off on new adventures with the National Park Service. It is our hope that she, one day, finds her way back to Arkansas. I think you will agree, she will always have a home here. Thanks, Lauren, see you soon.
ARKANSAS STATE
K945

When Will Diamond Jacks Reopen?

The quickly dilapidating facility off I-20 in Bossier, formerly known as Diamond Jacks Casino, will soon have new life. Mississippi based company Foundation Gaming is currently going through the process of purchasing Diamond Jacks Casino. Louisiana Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie Johns told KEEL News:. Everything is going very smoothly...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shreveport, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Shreveport, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Government
Lake Charles, LA
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Lone Star, TX
Lake Charles, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Lake Charles, LA
Local
Texas Government
Shreveport, LA
Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
Shreveport, LA
Government
WDSU

Louisiana Workforce Commission's unemployment website down

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Workforce Commission is working to repair the state's unemployment website. The HiRE website is currently offline, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission. The website is used for Louisiana residents to file unemployment claims, search for jobs, and other functions. The Louisiana Workforce Commission...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#The Bayou#Casino#L Auberge
bizneworleans.com

Xavier Named Louisiana’s Top HBCU

NEW ORLEANS — Xavier University of Louisiana was recently awarded several accolades from Plexuss, an education technology company that seeks to connect millions of students with universities and opportunities for growth. Plexuss recognized Xavier as the nation’s second-ranked Historically Black College and University and as the No. 1 HBCU in Louisiana. Plexuss also ranked Xavier’s data science program as the top in the state and the school as the No. 2 faith-based college in Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Letters: Vote anybody but Kennedy, defend Louisiana's dignity

Our most important election in years is coming up this fall. We have an opportunity to choose a new senator for Louisiana. We can do so much better than John N. Kennedy. "Foghorn Leghorn" may be humorous at times, but to equate him with a buffoon would giving the buffoon a head start in an IQ race.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
KTAL

New closing times proposed for bars outside downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – There’s a proposal from a Shreveport City Councilman to reduce the hours that some bars can stay open. The ordinance would affect all bars outside of downtown by reducing their open times by two hours. Councilman Jerry Bowman, who authored the ordinance, said there’s so much crime in the city but not enough police officers to respond to it all.
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

New LDWF Agents Come to Sabine and Beauregard Parishes

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Law Enforcement Academy graduated its 34th class of cadets into the ranks of LDWF Enforcement Division agents at a ceremony in Baton Rouge. After six months of training at the academy, 17 newly commissioned agents are ready to begin enforcing hunting, fishing and boating regulations that govern the use of the state's natural resources.
SABINE PARISH, LA
K945

If You Love Fried Chicken, You’ll Love What’s Coming to Bossier

Bossier City is finally getting a local favorite! The wait is over. Southern Classic Chicken is opening at long last just east of the Red River. What's the story behind the success of Southern Classic Chicken?. For the past 35 years, Southern Classic has been a staple in north Louisiana....
KTAL

Shreveport teen captured in Houston after third escape

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport teen who escaped from the Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie, La., more than two weeks ago is back in custody, according to the Caddo District Attorney’s Office. Anthony Mandigo, 17, escaped from custody on Monday, June 13 while on a medical...
SHREVEPORT, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy