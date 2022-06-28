ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

‘Light Up Sloss’ celebrates Birmingham’s history, present and future

By Mark Kelly
Alabama NewsCenter
Alabama NewsCenter
 2 days ago
Energy-efficient lighting will illuminate...

rss.alabamanewscenter.com

Vestavia Hills, AL – AC Not Working? HVAC Expert Shares Tips to Cool Down a Room

As summer fastly approaches, many of us gear up for the coming days of blazing sunshine and extreme heat by learning expert tips and tricks that work to cool down our homes, or more specifically, one room of the home. Running the A/C sometimes isn’t enough to compete with the outdoor humidity and heat, especially if the unit is old and outdated, has dirty ductwork, or needs repairs. Sometimes, an A/C isn’t available to cool down the home for one reason or another. Luckily, the A/C is one of many ways to cool down the rooms in your home.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
Bham Now

5 weekend events you won’t want to miss—July 1-4

It’s 4th of July weekend and it’s time to celebrate. From good food and shopping to mesmerizing fireworks and commemorating the brave, we hope it’s a weekend that’s safe + fun. Here’s a look at what’s ahead around Birmingham, July 1-4. Got news tips?...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama World Games volunteers create lifelong friendships, memories

They’ve come from the nonprofit sector, the Birmingham mayor’s office and the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). They work in small business, larger companies like Alabama Power, Coca-Cola Bottling Company United and Regions Bank, and come from many other backgrounds. They all share a love for their city and did not hesitate when it came time to volunteer for The World Games 2022 (TWG 2022).
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

People, Places and Things

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!. **THURSDAY NIGHT WORKOUTS with Live Females at the Blu Onyx. **THE BROKEN HEARTED HEART BREAKER’S CLUB, MARSHALL MIKESELL & THE SINGLES at the Nick. **LIVE KARAOKE SHOWCASE hosted by LOGAN THE ENTERTAINER, every Thursday at Ruth’s Place in Irondale, 2404...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

This Alabama Power unsung hero’s heart is in the community serving others

Alabama Power Information Systems Analyst Ronald Crenshaw is serving on a big stage – The World Games, the largest sporting event in Birmingham since the 1996 Olympics. Crenshaw is on temporary assignment as the assistant to the Unified Command Logistics chief for the Games. Crenshaw works to coordinate local, state and federal partners. Safety is key to ensuring the Games are successful and fun.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Dig in at these 5 delicious spots around Brook Highland

Hungry, but unsure what to eat? We’re bringing you a range of choices—all in and around Brook Highland off Highway 280. From New Orleans-style brunch to date-night Italian, dig in at these five mouthwatering spots. 1. Bullet Coffee Company. There’s no better start to the day than a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
southernhomemagazine.com

Happily, Ever After on Lake Logan Martin

Once upon a time, Rod McSweeney happened upon a rare empty lot while fishing on Lake Logan Martin. Situated on a private peninsula, it was untouched and overgrown, but its raw beauty and potential captivated the Trussville resident and his wife, Robin. The couple, who was approaching retirement at the time, dreamt of spending their next chapter surrounded by the tranquil waters and joyous laughter of their children and grandchildren, and vowed that that very spot is where their dream would come true. It took several months to convince the landowner to sell and two years to design and build, but both Rod and Robin agree that their legacy home was worth waiting for.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
gooddaylivingal.com

Michael’s Restaurant at The Boxcar opens July 1

BIRMINGHAM, Ala, (GOOD DAY LIVING) - The Boxcar Cafe at Railroad Park will re-open under new management on Friday, July 1. Michael’s Restaurant, located across the street from the park at 1525 1st Avenue South, will assume operation of the café located on the Regions Bank 17th Street Plaza at Railroad Park.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

17 places to find late-night eats in Birmingham

We’ve all been there. You end your fun-filled night on the town and have a hankering for a midnight snack. Don’t fret, we’ve got you covered with 17 places that serve food past 10PM in Birmingham. Bonus: These restaurants have their kitchen open past 10PM most days...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Salem’s Diner named the best diner in Alabama by Food & Wine

Food & Wine Magazine recently named Salem’s Diner the best diner in the state. Keep reading for more about the award winning breakfast and lunch spot (and a few menu recommendations from our team). A Homewood staple. It’s no secret that Homewood is full of yummy spots to grab...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Jim ‘N Nick’s Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting in Oxford

Oxford, AL – Jim ‘N Nick’s is holding their grand opening ribbon cutting in Oxford on July 6th. Jim ‘N Nick’s, known for award-winning barbecue, Southern hospitality and focus on the communities they serve, will celebrate the grand opening of its new quick-casual+ dining location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with special remarks from Mayor Craft, incoming Chairman Corey McWhorter from the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce and Alabama Baptist Children’s Homes & Family Ministries.
OXFORD, AL
wbrc.com

Buttigieg launches $1 billion national transportation project in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former presidential candidate and current Transportation Secretary visited Birmingham on June 30 to announce a one-billion-dollar grant program. The Pilot program’s goal is to fund projects that build racial equity in American travel. Cities and states can now apply for federal aid over five years...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama NewsCenter

