I know this is a popular opinion, but I just LOVE fireworks! Not the backyard kind, although my husband and his friend tend to get some every year. I mean the big, chest-rattling, fill-the-sky, professional fireworks. And I'm so excited that they're on again this year! Whether you stay home or join me for the big fireworks show, I hope you have a wonderful 4th of July! We certainly have a lot to celebrate.

FESTIVAL ・ 2 DAYS AGO