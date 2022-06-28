ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
*UPDATE* MPU Reports a Large Number of Customers Without Power After a Tree Fell on Powerlines

Cover picture for the articleMPU Communications Manager Jennie Nelson has informed us that power is now restored. An estimated 700 customers were affected, and while crews are at...

Another Power Outage Reported in Manitowoc

There was a second power outage in the city of Manitowoc last night (June 28th). Manitowoc Public Utilities reports about 2,000 customers were affected when protection relays at a substation incorrectly sensed a fault and caused an outage affecting a few different areas. This outage started around 9:00 p.m. and...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Six Displaced Following De Pere Apartment Fire

Six people are without a home following a fire in an apartment complex in De Pere. A call was received at around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday (June 29th) reporting the fire, and multiple units responded. Some firefighters helped some of the elderly residents get out of the building, while other...
seehafernews.com

Street Sign Theft on the Rise in Door County

The rate at which street signs are being stolen in Door County is on the rise. According to the Door County Highway Commissioner, Thad Ash, there are no specific signs that are being targeted. They have seen stop signs, stop ahead signs, and dead-end signs stollen, but he did say...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

I-43 Project Continues in Manitowoc and Brown County

Crews are continuing their reconstruction of I-43 this week in Manitowoc and Brown Counties. On the schedule for this week is the continued asphalt paving in both directions. Crews will also continue placing new posts and right-of-way fencing along northbound I-43, and Guardrail work will continue on several overpasses over the highway within the project limits.
MANITOWOC, WI
b93radio.com

Black Bear Hit By Car Near Waldo

WALDO, Wis. (WHBL) – The Black Bear that was spotted in Beechwood and Parnell two weeks ago is dead. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department says the animal was hit by an SUV on Highway 57 near Waldo early this morning. The department had taken reports earlier this week that it was in the Adell area. The driver of the SUV wasn’t injured. It was one week ago that another black bear was hit on I-43 in Waukesha county.
WALDO, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Sturgeon Bay Police issues warnings about fireworks

You could pay for a citation or worse if you are caught shooting certain fireworks without a permit. The Sturgeon Bay Police Department issued its annual warning on Wednesday after receiving complaints about fireworks over the last few weeks, including three in the last seven days. Fireworks that leave the ground such as firecrackers, roman candles, bottle rockets, and mortars are illegal to use without the proper paperwork. Sparklers, stationary cones, and fountains, smoke bombs, caps and others that spin or move on the ground are allowed, but you should still be careful. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says there were 1500 injuries involving firecrackers and 1100 injuries with sparklers in 2021. Over the last 15 years, there has been a 25 percent increase in fireworks-related injuries. To add insult to injury, citations could cost you hundreds of dollars and possibly thousands more if the fireworks you fire off damage someone else’s property.
STURGEON BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Overnight arrests in Green Bay

Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for storms that could produce gusty winds, hail, heavy downpours, and lightning. Appleton Boy Scouts played major role in derailment rescues. Reactions from moms and scout leaders on news of Appleton teens breaking windows and rendering first aid after being in a train crash.
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Sevastopol Home Destroyed in Sunday Fire

A home in Sevastopol was a total loss after a fire Sunday morning. The Egg Harbor Fire Department was dispatched at 9:58 am to a home at 6072 Windsong Bluff Dr. near Carlsville. By the time the first truck arrived 12 minutes later, the fire was already shooting through the roof, said Justin MacDonald, who serves as chief of the Egg Harbor and Ephraim fire departments.
EGG HARBOR, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton PD ask for help locating car involved in hit-and-run crash in May

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is searching for a driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that happened in May. According to the department’s Facebook post, the hit-and-run crash happened on May 15 at 1:29 a.m. in the 2800 block of South Jackson Street. They believe the vehicle is a 2002-2009 light-colored Toyota Camry. They are calling it a ‘significant crash’.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Sheboygan man killed in early morning crash

TOWN OF HOLLAND (WLUK) -- One man is dead after an early morning crash in Sheboygan County. It happened shortly after 2 a.m. Monday in the Town of Holland. Officials say the single vehicle accident happened on I-43 near County Road AA. A 64-year-old man from Sheboygan died. Officials believe...
seehafernews.com

United Way Manitowoc County Announces Temporary Pausing of Ride United Program

United Way Manitowoc County has announced that starting tomorrow (July 1st) the Ride United program will be temporarily paused. The reason is reportedly due to limited funding. The group told us that since launching the program on June 1st of this year “Ride United has provided over 200 rides, quickly depleting a $4,000 pilot grant United Way Manitowoc County received from United Way Worldwide for the program.”
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DNR investigating large-scale fish die-off on Fox River, Bay of Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has reported a large-scale fish die-off in the Fox River and lower Green Bay waters. The main species are channel catfish, carp and sheepshead. Water quality samples have been normal, according to the DNR. The reason for the die-off...
GREEN BAY, WI
WSAW

Additional tornado confirmed by National Weather Service from June 15 storms

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed another tornado touchdown from the June 15 storms across Wisconsin. The NWS says an EF-1 tornado touched down in Manawa just before 6 p.m. that evening, with peak winds of 90 mph. The tornado was on the ground for 3.1 miles with a maximum width of 120 yards.
seehafernews.com

Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office Reports Imitation Scam

While imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, it can also cost people money. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says they have received several reports of people receiving phone calls from people claiming to be a part of the Department. The Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents that they will...

