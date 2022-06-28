ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Man indicted for sexually abusing 52-year-old woman and raping 13 year-old: DA

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A Brooklyn man was indicted for sexually assaulting a woman twice last month and for raping a 13-year-old girl last September, the Brooklyn district attorney announced Monday.

“This defendant is charged with three horrific and violent sexual offenses, including raping an innocent child and repeatedly sexually assaulting a stranger,” said Brooklyn D.A. Eric Gonzalez. “We will vigorously prosecute this alleged serial sexual predator to keep the people of Brooklyn safe.”

Miguel James, 42, who was in his car, offered the 52-year-old woman a ride home at around 2 a.m. on May 27, as she was walking home around St. Marks Avenue near East New York Avenue in Brownsville. After she declined, James got out of the black Acura, pushed her to the ground, and forced her to perform a sex act, prosecutors said.

James got back into his car and left the scene, but he came back about 15 minutes later. The victim was walking home when James spotted her and sexually assaulted her again, according to prosecutors, who said he also stole her purse.

The following morning, the victim told a neighbor about the assault and the neighbor called the police. The victim was taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where she was treated for a broken wrist and other injuries.

James was arrested on June 1. He was also charged with raping a 13-year-old girl in his apartment on September 8, 2021. Prosecutors said the victim's friend was an acquaintance of James.

James was ordered held without bail and is next scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 10.

