Galion overcomes slow start to sweep Wynford
GALION — The Lady Tigers overcame a sluggish start and a stubborn county rival Wednesday night. In the end, Galion (20-2) took down Wynford in three sets, 25-20-, 25-19, 25-15, to win the Division III volleyball sectional final on its home court. The Lady Royals took a 3-0 lead...
Upper Sandusky bumps Bucyrus from tournament
BUCYRUS — The sectional semifinal volleyball match between Bucyrus and Upper Sandusky Monday happened to be the rubber match. Each team had defended home court via sweeps in the regular season. The tournament game was similar with one adjustment — the visiting team won. Upper Sandusky — the...
Wynford spikers drop nemesis Edison from tourney
HOLMES TOWNSHIP — For the last two years, the Wynford volleyball team was derailed in the Division III sectional final by Edison, denying the Royals a chance to play in the district tournament. Monday night, the Royals appeared ready to get some payback. The Royals controlled the net from...
Philip Wayne Goin
Philip Wayne Goin, 74, of Bucyrus, entered his eternal heavenly home in his sleep, Monday morning, October 17th at Bucyrus Community Hospital. Philip was born July 10th 1948 in Willard, OH to the late Everett and Margretta (Adams) Goin Jr. Philip is survived by children, Steve Wayne Goin of Bucyrus,...
Bucyrus native inducted in the Ranger Hall of Fame
FORT BENNING, GA—Sergeant Major (Retired) Joe Clark, a Crawford County native, was inducted into the prestigious Ranger Hall of Fame on July 13, 2022, at Fort Benning, GA. for meritorious service in both peacetime and while conducting combat operations in multiple theaters throughout his career with the 75th Ranger Regiment, US Army Special Operations Command, and US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM).
Full-time Custodian position open for Crawford County facilities
BUCYRUS—The Crawford County Commissioners are seeking a full time Custodian for various county facilities in Bucyrus, Ohio. Experience is preferred. The right candidate will be a high school graduate or equivalent with dependable transportation. Must be a team player, have an eye for detail and must be able to work independently, as well as with others.
Four area Chambers of Commerce to hold Route 30 Business Expo
SYCAMORE—The Bucyrus Area Chamber, Carey Chamber, Galion-Crestline Area Chamber, and Wyandot Chamber are pleased to announce the Route 30 Business Expo to be held Tuesday, October 25th, from 4 pm to 7 pm at the Sycamore Event Center located at 3498 State Highway 103 in Sycamore. The Route 30 Expo will showcase nearly 50 community businesses and organizations, offering ample time for business-to-business networking across a tri-county area.
John Francis Herold
John Francis Herold, 73, passed away on September 21, 2022, at his residence in Crestline. John was born in Mansfield, on November 4, 1948, to the late Frank and Eleanor (Kirsch) Herold. He married Kay (Histed) Herold on October 7, 1978, at First United Methodist Church, and she survives him in Crestline.
Four names added to the week’s Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Michael McCoy—43 years old, 5-feet, 10 inches tall, 275 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. McCoy is wanted for a supervised release violation out of the federal probation office. He has ties to the Mansfield and Columbus areas.
Flour & Whisk Bakery extends hours to better serve community
BUCYRUS – Flour & Whisk Bakery is celebrating new ownership and new hours. Husband-and-wife duo Bob and Paula Herbert announced their ownership of the Bucyrus bakery, located at 416 S. Sandusky Avenue, in September. Flour & Whisk Bakery was established in 2020 and quickly became a go-to location for fresh baked donuts and pastries. The bakery also provides coffee and other beverages, cookies, and cakes.
Vickie Diane Pfleiderer
Vickie Diane Pfleiderer, 78, of Galion passed away unexpectedly Friday, October 14, 2022. She was born May 18, 1944 in Crawford County, Ohio and was the daughter of Forest and Hazel (Taylor) Beach. Vickie married Harold Arthur Pfleiderer on June 2, 1962 and he preceded her in death after 58 years of marriage on October 27, 2020.
Ronald Eugene Herzog
Ronald Eugene Herzog, 85, of Crestline passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at his home in Crestline. Ronald was born in Mansfield on January 10, 1937, to the late Kenneth and Helen (Eichler) Herzog. On January 17, 1959, Ronald would marry Evelyn “Ruth” (Gregory) and she preceded him in death on September 2, 2019.
Tommy Reyford Blankenship
Tommy Reyford Blankenship, 63 of Bucyrus passed away on Sunday October 16, 2022 at Promedica in Bucyrus. Tommy was born November 14, 1958 in Pikeville, KY to the late Reyford and Mildred (Wolford) Blankenship. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister Gertrude Blankenship and brothers Kenny, Danny, and Ronnie Blankenship.
Adam Stone retires Law License as Ohio Disciplinary Council investigates fraud claims
BUCYRUS— Bucyrus Attorney Adam Stone issued a statement to Crawford County Now after allegations of fraud were leveled against him by the family of the late Brandon Baxter:. “It is my understanding that Ohio Supreme Court Office of Disciplinary Counsel released its Complaint against me to the Court and local media sources.
Work Week Weather brought to you by AVITA HEALTH SYSTEM: Colder with a chance of snow on Tuesday
BUCYRUS—Colder with a chance of rain and snow on Tuesday. We will see another chance of rain on Wednesday. Highs ranging from the 40s-60s. Here is your Work Week Weather Forecast from the National Weather Service brought to you by AVITA HEALTH SYSTEM:. Today—A chance of showers, mainly after...
Let’s Do the Time Warp Again! The Rocky Horror Picture Show returns to the Ren big screen
MANSFIELD—Let’s Do the Time Warp Again! The Rocky Horror Picture Show returns to the Ren for a night of interactive mayhem on October 29. For the third year in a row, the Renaissance continues its Halloween tradition of showing The Rocky Horror Picture Show on the big screen. Dress in your best costume, bring your props, and enjoy a twisted night at the theater.
Drugs and cash seized in Wyandot County
SYCAMORE—On Wednesday, October 19, at 11:23 AM, the Wyandot County Special Response Team served a residential search warrant at 105 E. Seventh St in Sycamore, Ohio. The residence was searched by detectives from the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit, the Seneca Drug Task Force, and the METRICH Enforcement Unit. Detectives confiscated suspected Fentanyl cash, and evidence of drug trafficking.
