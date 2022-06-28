ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

'It's so pretty': Stacey Solomon gives fans a glimpse at first details of her wedding to Joe Swash as she transforms mirror into welcome sign

By Sean O'grady For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Stacey Solomon has given her fans a glimpse at the first details of her upcoming wedding to fiancé Joe Swash.

The Loose Women presenter, 32, has transformed a mirror she already had into a heartwarming welcome sign to greet guests at the nuptials in July which will be held at the couple's home Pickle Cottage.

The round mirror had an-symmetric wooden frame while Stacey had printed on it: 'Welcome to the wedding of Stacey & Joe forever'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eNrCX_0gOUKWUP00
Bride-to-be: Stacey Solomon gave her fans a glimpse at the first details of her wedding to fiancé Joe Swash as she shared a look at a mirror she has transformed into a welcome sign

The former X Factor contestant completed the sign with a floral display, sharing the finished mirror on Instagram.

Stacey shared clips of herself getting the mirror ready with the help of her daughter Rose and wrote: 'Attempting to do some wedding crafts and Rose is absolutely cracking up at herself in this mirror.

'So I'm trying to use things we already have to make bits for the wedding instead of buying new things.

'I'm making a welcome sign from our mirror & old fake flowers, then I can reuse the flowers after and put the mirror back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GAaqc_0gOUKWUP00
Couple: The pair's nuptials will be held at their home Pickle Cottage in July 

'So I just glued some fake flowers around the edge. Glue gun glue will just peel off.

'Then I bought a couple of labels from my sister @label.lady1 – and that’s it welcome sign complete.'

She added: 'It's so hard to get a picture of it because it's a mirror but it's so pretty in real life, I'm so pleased with it.'

It comes after Joe recently lapped up his last few days as a single man on his stag do in Ibiza.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T6SB2_0gOUKWUP00
Heartwarming: The round mirror had an-symmetric wooden frame while Stacey had printed on it: 'Welcome to the wedding of Stacey & Joe forever'

Sharing photos on social media throughout the trip, the TV star lived it up with a group of pals, including EastEnders actor Dean Gaffney, comedian Rob Beckett and Stacey's dad, David Solomon.

Sharing videos to his Instagram story, Rob gave fans an insight into the stag do - as the group watched the sunset from beachside Café Mambo.

The party was turned up after the sunset as the group danced to a DJ set, with Joe sharing a video of David up at the decks dancing along, with pal Nick joining him.

Other snaps showed the group at O Beach Club, as they enjoyed a day of drinking at Wayne Lineker's celeb hotspot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zTack_0gOUKWUP00
DIY: Stacey shared clips of herself getting the mirror ready with the help of her daughter Rose

A shirtless Joe enjoyed a champagne fuelled party at the beach club, as employees held up a sign reading 'Swashy'.

But even on The White Isle the group couldn't keep a low profile, as Dean and Joe were approached by fans, smiling for snaps with pleased holidaymakers.

Stacey begged Joe 'please don't do anything silly' ahead of his boys' trip.

Taking to Instagram, Stacey shared: 'I know he's not silly but I worry about random people around him. You know when you think ''please don't do anything silly.''

'My dad's a liability. All of you are like ''oh don't worry your dad will look after him''. He's the biggest liability of them all. I'm so nervous!'

Former TOWIE star Ricky Rayment was also in attendance at the boozy stag-do, alongside a couple of Joe's non-famous pals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ScSP7_0gOUKWUP00
'Fast asleep': It comes after Joe recently lapped up his last few days as a single man on his stag do in Ibiza
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39xTQp_0gOUKWUP00
Sun-soaked: The presenter jetted off to Ibiza for a fun-filled stag do (L-R) David Solomon, Wayne Lineker, Rob Beckett, Greg Pitt, Joe's best pal Nick, Joe and Ricky Rayment

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Jessa Duggar & Her Husband Ben Seewald Shock Fans After Ordering Over The Top Drink During Night Out

Are Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald breaking the rules? The 29-year-old took a photo of her husband over the weekend when they went out to eat, and then the snapshot was reposted to Reddit, some users were confused about the large orange drink. Since the family abstains from alcohol, fans were shocked to see that Seewald potentially ordered a cocktail. However, some fans defended Seewald and said it probably doesn't contain any alcohol. JILL DUGGAR ACCUSES FATHER JIM BOB DUGGAR OF ABUSE IN SHOCKING UNSEALED COURT DOCUMENTS"Someone put this on an FB group and asked if Ben is drinking alcohol?...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Another blow for Married At First Sight's Olivia Frazer as she catches Covid for a second time just days after boyfriend Jackson Lonie cheated on her

Married At First Sight star Olivia Frazer has tested positive for Covid-19, just days after her boyfriend Jackson Lonie cheated on her. The former teaching assistant, 28, revealed during an Instagram Q&A on Thursday that she'd tested positive to the virus for a second time. 'Hey, guys. I'm really sick...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stacey Solomon
Person
Dean Gaffney
Person
Rob Beckett
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Hints At Moving On From Failing Marriage With Kody In Motivational Instagram Messages

As fans continue to speculate about when Meri Brown may finally be ready to leave her failed marriage to Kody Brown, the Sister Wives star took to social media to share more motivational messages about moving on from difficult situations."Let it go," a quote shared to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, June 16, read. "Something beautiful wants to grow in its place."The post was followed by a similar message preaching self love and forgiveness. "Whatever it is, forgive yourself," it said. "You did your best. Let it go."Although the mom-of-one remains spiritually married to her husband, they've been open about...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Chris Collette Is No Longer 'Married at First Sight' but Is He Currently Dating Miss Right?

The Married at First Sight Boston reunion was incredibly revealing, particular for Chris Collette and Alyssa Ellman, who can now refer to each other as divorcees. While they did end up marrying at first sight, they separated after nearly a fortnight. At the reunion, the former couple opened up about what went wrong and predictably some tears were shed. However, it looks as if Chris might have moved on and fans of the show are desperate to know with whom. Who is Chris from Married at First Sight dating?
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Married at First Sight' Couple Welcomes First Baby

The Married at First Sight family continues to grow. The latest addition comes courtesy of Season 11 stars Woody and Amani Randall. They welcomed a baby boy on June 3. They named their son Reign Randall, the couple told PEOPLE. "It's still pretty early but we think he may look...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Party#Loose Women#Stacey Joe
Distractify

Hosanna Plath Isn't on 'Welcome to Plathville,' but Fans Are Curious About Her Wedding

As soon as Welcome to Plathville became one of the top reality TV shows on TLC, viewers quickly grew more curious than ever about the many family members. The Plath family has caught the attention of millions of viewers for their very traditional family values. Hosanna Plath is one of the daughters of the family, and interestingly enough, she's not part of the show at all. In fact, she reportedly resides in Ohio with her husband, while the rest of the Plath family lives in Georgia.
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

‘Sister Wives’ Star Leon Brown Comes Out as Transgender: ‘I’m Finally Ready to Share My Favorite Self With the World’

Courtesy of Leon Brown/Instagram; Inset: Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock Unveiling their truest self! Leon Brown, the child of Sister Wives stars Kody and Meri Brown, has come out as transgender. “Someone recently told me that I didn’t have to have all of my s–t figured out in order for me to share myself with the world,” Leon, 26, wrote […]
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Married At First Sight star Dion Giannarelli rekindles romance with ex

Married at First Sight Australia's Dion Giannarelli has rekindled his romance with ex girlfriend Nikki Walton. The TV groom confirmed the new relationship by posting a photo of himself and Nikki on Instagram with the caption:. "Logies after party was a very special event, it was even more special to...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Married At First Sight 'twin bride' Sharon Marsh announces she's pregnant with her first child... before sharing whether she's having a boy or girl at gender reveal party

Married At First Sight bride Sharon Marsh is preparing to welcome her first child with longtime boyfriend Hal. And the couple hosted a gender reveal party on Sunday to announce whether they are having a son or daughter. Uploading a clip to her Instagram account, Sharon, 35, who was 'married'...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

451K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy