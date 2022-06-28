ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Security footage reveals new information in fatal hit and run in Greenwood

By Hannah Brock, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago

After reviewing security footage, Greenwood police have new details about a fatal hit and run and need the public's help to find a vehicle involved.

Greenwood police responded to a report of a crash around 11:45 p.m. June 15 on the 500 block of State Road 135. The crash resulted in the death of 23-year-old Andrew Benkert, who walking southbound on State Road 135 wearing a large red backpack when he was struck.

Detectives accessed security footage near the crash, which is being investigated as a hit and run , and have released new details about the vehicle connected to Benkert's death.

More: IMPD arrests suspect for alleged involvement in hit-and-run death of cyclist

Police say the vehicle is a 2002-08 Chevy Trailblazer missing its right side mirror and has damage to the front headlight, right fender and bumper. The vehicle also may be missing its gold Chevy emblem from its front grill.

The video showed the driver of the vehicle initially stopped after the crash and turned on the SUVs hazard lights, but then made a right turn onto Fry Road with the hazard lights still flashing before driving away.

Anyone with information about this crash should contact Greenwood Police Department's tip line at 317-865-0300 or make an anonymous report here .

Contact Hannah Brock at hannah.brock@indystar.com . Follow her on Twitter @hannah_m_brock.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Security footage reveals new information in fatal hit and run in Greenwood

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Homicide investigation underway at west Indy apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is conducting a homicide investigation on the city's west side Thursday morning. IMPD officers responded to an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Rolling Dunes Drive, off Waterfront Parkway near the I-465 and I-74 interchange, just before 6 a.m. on a report of a person shot. There, they located a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.
MARION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

IMPD arrest man accused of murdering his sister

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have arrested a 30-year-old man accused of shooting and killing his sister on Wednesday night. According to police, officers responded to the 8700 block of Hosta Way on Wednesday evening at approximately 6 p.m. on report of a person shot. The Hosta Way shooting was one of three […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Seymour man arrested in connection to burglaries at Storage Express

SEYMOUR – On June 16, 2022, patrol officers with the Seymour Police Department investigated a burglary at Storage Express, located at 1339 W. Tipton St. in Seymour. The complainant advised that their unit had been broken into about a week prior and stated they were missing items totaling $3,000.00. On June 21, 2022, and after conducting a follow-up investigation, investigators with the Seymour Police Department learned that two additional storage units were broken into, and miscellaneous items were taken. A suspect was also developed from the burglaries.
SEYMOUR, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Greenwood, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
FOX59

Docs: Morgan Co. men stole a car, guns and conga drums to sell for drugs

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Four Morgan County men are facing charges for their part in a burglary ring after a months-long investigation by the sheriff’s office. Colton Hacker, Tommy Allbright Jr., Jakob Chadwick and Kaden Warthen are facing charges of corrupt business influence, burglary and theft among other charges. Investigators said the four were part […]
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Greenwood police release additional info in fatal hit-and-run

GREENWOOD, Ind — It's been nearly two weeks since the hit-and-run death of 23-year old Andrew Benkert. "He was a friendly soul. Yes he was," said neighbor Kristy Brinker. Benkert's death rocked the Greenwood community and left his family with unanswered questions. "My husband and I took them some...
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD investigating after person fatally shot on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was killed in a shooting Thursday morning on the city’s far-west side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 6 a.m., officers were called to a report of a person shot at the Waterfront Pointe apartments on Rolling Dunes Drive, That’s off of Waterfront Parkway West Drive, just northwest of I-465 and I-74.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Charges filed against Indy man accused of driving under the influence and causing deadly hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS — Felony charges are filed against an Indianapolis man following a deadly hit-and-run on the city’s east side. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested 30-year-old Stephen Moore on Saturday for his alleged role in the fatal hit and run. The incident, IMPD said, occurred around 6 p.m. Friday on North Shadeland Avenue […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Impd#Chevy#Indianapolis Star
eaglecountryonline.com

Franklin Co. Sheriff's Deputies Identify Vehicle Break-in Suspects

Anyone with information about the pair's whereabouts should contact the Sheriff's Department. Dustin Hurley, Amanda Ziegler and suspect vehicle. Photo provided. (Brookville, Ind.) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating persons of interest in a recent series of vehicle break-ins. Deputies...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Police report: Molotov cocktails, bullets damage east side business

INDIANAPOLIS — An overnight incident at a business on Indianapolis’ east side is being investigated as possible arson after it appears Molotov cocktails were thrown through a glass door and shots were fired. It was a business alarm that initially brought Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers to Citadel Architectural Products in the 3100 block […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indy couple accused of orchestrating violent armed robberies with son’s juvenile friends

UPDATE: IMPD confirmed on Wednesday that two more juvenile suspects were arrested in connection with the robberies. The two additional suspects are both 14-years-old. That brings the total number of arrests to five. INDIANAPOLIS — Three people, including one juvenile, are behind bars accused of orchestrating a series of violent armed robberies this month. Before […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLFI.com

Police release identity of woman killed in crash

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of the person killed in a vehicle crash on Wyandotte Road. 54-year-old Kelly Ward from Mulberry was pronounced dead at the scene of a two vehicle crash on Monday. As we previously reported, The Tippecanoe...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
wyrz.org

IMPD Accident & D.U.I. Investigators Make Arrest Hours After Fatal Hit & Run

INDIANAPOLIS- Today, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) accident investigators arrested 30-year-old Stephen Moore for his alleged role in a fatal hit and run. On Friday, June 24, at approximately 6:00 PM, IMPD East District officers responded to a report of a personal injury accident involving two vehicles in the 500 block of N. Shadeland Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene and learned one of the drivers had fled the scene. Inside one vehicle, officers located two adult males with serious injuries. Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services (IEMS) arrived and unfortunately pronounced one occupant deceased at the scene and transported the second occupant to an area hospital in serious condition.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Probation officer injured after Juvenile Detention Center window shot at

INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a probation officer at the Juvenile Detention Center on Indy’s near northeast side was shot and injured after someone fired a gun through one of the center’s windows. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 5:07 p.m. at the detention center which is located at 25th and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD investigating 3 Indianapolis shootings in 90 minutes

INDIANAPOLIS — Police responded to a shooting on Indy’s near northwest side that left a person in critical condition. The incident was one of several shootings around Indianapolis in about 90 minutes Wednesday. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 3700 block of Guion Road at approximately 6:20 p.m. Police said […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Fishers police warn of recent scams

FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers Police Department is warning residents of phone scams reported over the last several weeks. Most recently, the department has gotten reports involving a suspect accusing a victim of a crime of having an outstanding arrest warrant and demanding the victim send gift cards to clear their name.
WRBI Radio

Decatur County man killed in tractor accident

— A Decatur County man was killed in a mowing accident Wednesday night west of Adams. The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office says responders were called around 9:37 pm to a report of a tractor that went into a creek on the 4900 block of County Road 300 North. When...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Law enforcement asks for help in finding violent felon

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Law Enforcement is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in a serious violent felon firearms case. The suspect, William Shellhouse, is wanted for a warrant issued on July 29th, 2021 for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon. He is described as 6′ tall and 200 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.
MARION COUNTY, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy