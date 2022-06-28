Security footage reveals new information in fatal hit and run in Greenwood

After reviewing security footage, Greenwood police have new details about a fatal hit and run and need the public's help to find a vehicle involved.

Greenwood police responded to a report of a crash around 11:45 p.m. June 15 on the 500 block of State Road 135. The crash resulted in the death of 23-year-old Andrew Benkert, who walking southbound on State Road 135 wearing a large red backpack when he was struck.

Detectives accessed security footage near the crash, which is being investigated as a hit and run , and have released new details about the vehicle connected to Benkert's death.

Police say the vehicle is a 2002-08 Chevy Trailblazer missing its right side mirror and has damage to the front headlight, right fender and bumper. The vehicle also may be missing its gold Chevy emblem from its front grill.

The video showed the driver of the vehicle initially stopped after the crash and turned on the SUVs hazard lights, but then made a right turn onto Fry Road with the hazard lights still flashing before driving away.

Anyone with information about this crash should contact Greenwood Police Department's tip line at 317-865-0300 or make an anonymous report here .

