'ER' actress Mary Mara dies after apparent drowning in New York river

By Timothy Bella
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActress Mary Mara, best known for her roles on "ER," "Nash Bridges" and "Ray Donovan," died Sunday in what authorities are describing as an "apparent drowning" in a river in upstate New York. She was 61. The New York State Police responded to a call of a possible drowning...

www.sfgate.com

